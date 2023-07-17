GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 17, 2023--
Littlejohn & Co. LLC (“Littlejohn” or the “Firm”), a private investment firm based in Greenwich, CT, today announced that Philip Lo has joined the Firm as Managing Director of Capital Formation in the Private Equity group. Mr. Lo brings more than 15 years of investing, business development and investor relations experience. In this new role, he will oversee fundraising and investor development for Littlejohn’s private equity funds.
“Philip is a seasoned investment and business development professional with a deep, global network of relationships across the institutional investment community. We are pleased to welcome an executive of his caliber to Littlejohn as we continue to expand our PE business,” said Michael Klein, Chief Executive Officer of Littlejohn.
Mr. Lo added, “For more than 25 years, Littlejohn’s value-oriented strategy has successfully navigated complex market cycles while delivering solid, risk-adjusted performance for its investors. Littlejohn’s operational, structuring, and distressed capabilities are a key differentiator for the firm, especially in dislocated markets, and I am excited about our long-term prospects.”
Most recently, Mr. Lo served as Partner, Investor Relations, and Business Development, for GPI Capital, a growth equity firm, where he led the firm’s fundraising and business development efforts. Previously, he was Managing Director, Investor Relations, at Siris Capital, where he worked as an investment professional and led the firm’s fundraising and marketing efforts. He started his career in investment banking with Deutsche Bank Securities and Houlihan Lokey. Mr. Lo holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree from Georgetown University. Mr. Lo is a board director of the National Association of Investment Companies and several Georgetown University alumni organizations and is an advisory board member of The International Leadership Foundation.
About Littlejohn & Co., LLC:
Littlejohn & Co. is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments primarily in growing middle-market industrial and services companies that can benefit from Littlejohn’s 25+ years of operational and sector expertise. With approximately $8 billion in regulatory assets under management, the firm seeks to build sustainable success for its portfolio companies through a disciplined approach to engineering change. For more information about Littlejohn, visit www.littlejohnllc.com.
