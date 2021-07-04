MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine defense secretary says at least 17 dead, 40 rescued in crash of military plane with 92 on board.
AP
Philippine defense secretary says at least 17 dead, 40 rescued in crash of military plane with 92 on board
Tags
Locations
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Thomas M. Reich, a pioneering baseball agent with an ebullient, oversized personality who helped players gain multimillion dollar salaries in the early years of free agency, died Friday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 82.