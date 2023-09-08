PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Police officer who fatally shot Eddie Irizarry last month at near point-blank range as he sat in his car has been charged with murder, prosecutors said.
Mark Dial, 27, surrendered to police Friday morning, alongside his attorneys and leaders from the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5. Dial said nothing, staring ahead as he walked through the station doors.
District Attorney Larry Krasner said his office has charged Dial with first-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, and related offenses.
Dial was set to be arraigned Friday afternoon.
“We have been trying to be fair, fair to everyone,” Krasner said during a news conference. “We have been trying to make it very clear that justice is even-handed. It is even-handed if you are powerful or not powerful, rich or not rich, famous or not famous.”
Krasner declined to answer specific questions about the circumstances of the Aug. 14 shooting, saying the body-worn camera footage “speaks for itself,” and that his office “intends to try this case in the court of law, not in the media.”
Dial’s attorneys, outside the South Philadelphia police station where Dial turned himself in, called the charges “appalling.”
“This decision today puts police officers in peril at a time when they’re dealing with perhaps the most violent time in our city’s history. We intend to right this wrong and bring this young man home,” said attorney Brian McMonagle.
The charges mark the latest development in the controversial case, which has sparked protests and led some to question the Police Department’s handling of the incident because officials initially provided an inaccurate account of what happened. The day of the crime, police said Irizarry had lunged at Dial while holding a knife, causing the officer to fire his gun. But video later showed that Irizarry, 27, had been sitting in his car with a knife in his hand when Dial opened fire just seconds after arriving on the scene.
Dial’s lawyers, outside a South Philadelphia police station Friday morning, shared for the first time Dial’s version of events.
Dial and his partner, both officers with the 24th Police District, encountered Irizarry just before 12:30 p.m. near B and Westmoreland Streets in North Philadelphia. They followed him south for a few blocks, until Irizarry turned the wrong way onto the 100 block of East Willard Street.
McMonagle said Irizarry was trying to evade them by doing so.
Dial and his partner got out of their marked cruiser and immediately drew their weapons, according to surveillance video released by lawyers for Irizarry’s family.
“Show us your hands!” the officers yelled, according to the video.
McMonagle said as the pair approached the car, Dial heard someone yell that Irizarry had a gun.
”You can hear it on the video,” McMonagle said. “He then saw an individual pointing what he thought was a gun right in his face. Fearing that he was going to be the next police officer killed in the streets of Philadelphia, he fired.”
Shaka Johnson, a lawyer for Irizarry’s family, said last week that the body-worn camera footage shows Dial told Irizarry to “drop the knife.”
He said Irizarry was holding a pocket knife by his leg and did not appear to threaten the officers with it. He said Irizarry had no time to follow the officer’s orders to drop it.
Still, McMonagle maintained that at some point during the encounter, someone yelled “gun” — and that’s what Dial reacted to.
Irizarry’s relatives and supporters had been publicly calling for Dial to face charges for weeks.
Friday morning, the family said they were relieved to see Dial face charges.
His father and namesake, Eddie Irizarry, said the video dispelled any notions that his son had done anything wrong and showed how quickly Dial fatally shot him.
“I know that’s not bring[ing] my nephew back but at least he’s paying for a crime that he committed,” said his aunt, Zoraida Garcia.
Local FOP President John McNesby did not provide immediate comment Friday morning.
In a statement, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw did not specifically address the footage or charges, saying only that the department’s internal affairs investigation remains ongoing and that the department “remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the communities we serve.”
Outlaw, who announced this week she plans to resign at the end of this month for a new job, has previously declined to say whether she thought Dial committed a crime.
Mayor Jim Kenney said his “heart is with the loved ones of Eddie Irizarry.”
“I recognize that no action that we take as a City can bring him back, but I am confident that the District Attorney’s Office is working toward justice for Mr. Irizarry and his family,” Kenney said in a statement.
The case marks the fourth time that District Attorney Larry Krasner has charged a police officer in connection with an on-duty shooting since he took office in 2018. One officer was convicted, one case was dismissed, and one remains pending in court. Before Krasner was sworn in, prosecutors had not charged a city police officer over an on-duty shooting in nearly two decades.
Dial was suspended from the Police Department with intent to dismiss last month. Outlaw said she was moving to fire him for insubordination after he refused to speak with internal investigators about the shooing.
Last Thursday, attorneys for the Irizarry family announced that they had viewed the officers’ body-worn camera footage, and that Krasner’s office agreed to release the videos, unredacted, at their request.
The footage showed that Irizarry had rolled his car windows up and did not move from his seat, Johnson said, describing the video. Irizarry can be seen holding a three-inch folded pocket knife by the side of his knee with the blade open, Johnson said. Irizarry did not raise the knife at any point, he said.
At last week’s rally, Irizarry’s aunt, Garcia, said watching the body-worn camera footage “broke” her.
Irizarry’s death has triggered a wave of questions, frustrations, and concerns from his family and the community because of the Police Department’s shifting narrative and the attorneys’ release of security footage that shows Dial resorted to deadly force within seconds of encountering Irizarry.
The encounter began about 12:30 p.m. Aug. 14, when police said two uniformed officers with the 24th Police District saw Irizarry “driving erratically” near B Street and Erie Avenue in North Philadelphia.
Police initially said that when the officers attempted to pull him over, Irizarry fled in his gold Toyota Corolla. Police said the officers followed him south until he stopped on East Willard Street. As officers approached the stopped car, Irizarry stepped out with a knife, police said. Officials said the officers gave “multiple commands” for him to drop the weapon, but he “lunged” at them, and one officer then shot him multiple times.
About 30 hours later, after officials reviewed the body camera footage amid questions from Irizarry’s family and reporters, police retracted that narrative. In a new version, they said Irizarry never lunged at police with a knife, and it was unclear if he was even holding one.
Additionally, police said Irizarry was shot while seated in the driver’s seat of his car.
©2023 The Philadelphia Inquirer, LLC. Visit at inquirer.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
