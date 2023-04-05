PHOTO ADVISORY: Gillette Provides a Season’s Worth of Grooming Products to Help Every Toronto Raptor Choose Their Game Face.

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 5, 2023--
Gillette, the official shave and beard care partner of the Toronto Raptors, provides a season’s worth of grooming products to help each player choose their game face.
Toronto Raptors, Fred Vanvleet and O.G. Anunoby, receive a season’s worth of GilletteLabs and King C. Gillette products on behalf of their team. Whether on #TeamSmooth or #TeamStyled, Gillette has them covered with the official razor of the Toronto Raptors, GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar, or the official trimmer by King C. Gillette. (Photo: Business Wire)
As part of the campaign to ensure all Toronto youth have the opportunity to get their game faces on, Gillette is donating $10,000 CAD to MLSE Foundation, in support of programs like Midnight Basketball, a 16-week, violence prevention, basketball program for youth ages 13-18 in Toronto Community Housing. The program runs 9 PM to midnight, providing essential physical activity and positive experiences at a potentially dangerous time of day.
