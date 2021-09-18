FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2021, file photo provided by the North Korean government, Sept. 16, 2021, shows a test missile is launched from a train, in an undisclosed location of North Korea. Recent satellite images shows North Korea is expanding a uranium enrichment plant at its main Yongbyon nuclear complex, a sign that it’s intent on boosting the production of bomb materials, experts say. The assessment comes after North Korea recently raised tensions by performing its first missile tests in six months amid long-dormant nuclear disarmament diplomacy with the United States. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified.