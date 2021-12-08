North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

On and off snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

On and off snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.