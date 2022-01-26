RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2022--
Phreesia is pleased to announce that it is one of 418 companies across 45 countries and regions to join the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies and pro-women brand.
This is the second year in a row Phreesia has been included in the GEI, reflecting the organization’s commitment to supporting gender equality through an inclusive culture, board representation, pathways to leadership for women, pay equity and strong family-leave policies. In a recent report, Phreesia shared key gender-equity metrics, including that more than half of those in middle management are women, 46% of senior managers are women and nearly half of employees in the top pay quartile are women. Phreesia also has a high retention rate after parental leave: 100% of women who returned from parental leave during fiscal year 2020 remained employed a year after their return.
Phreesia promotes inclusion initiatives such as the Phreesia Women’s Network, an employee resource group with a mission to engage employees of all gender identities across the company to continue to grow a healthy and supportive workplace. The network provides opportunities for mentorship, career development, advocacy and education for its members.
“We’re thrilled to once again be named to the GEI, a welcome recognition of our efforts to create a diverse, inclusive culture where all Phreesians feel supported, whether that’s through our parental leave policies, inclusive medical benefits or career development opportunities,” said Amy VanDuyn, SVP of Human Resources at Phreesia. “Participating in the Bloomberg survey and sharing our gender equality metrics is just one way we show our commitment to transparency and women’s equity at all levels of the organization.”
“We are proud to recognize Phreesia and the other 417 companies included in the 2022 GEI for their commitment to transparency and setting a new standard in gender-related data reporting,” said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. “Even though the threshold for inclusion in the GEI has risen, the member list continues to grow. This is a testament that more companies are working to improve upon their gender-related metrics, fostering more opportunity for diverse talent to succeed in their organizations.”
Phreesia submitted a social survey created by Bloomberg, in collaboration with subject matter experts globally. Those included on this year’s index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies.
About Phreesia
Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform engages patients in their healthcare and provides a modern, convenient experience, while enabling our clients to enhance clinical care and drive efficiency.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220126005200/en/
CONTACT: Media:
Annie Harris
929-526-2611Investor:
Balaji Gandhi
929-506-4950
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NORTH CAROLINA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE HUMAN RESOURCES MANAGED CARE HEALTH PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY OTHER HEALTH
SOURCE: Phreesia
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 01/26/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 01/26/2022 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220126005200/en