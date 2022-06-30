DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 30, 2022--
The "Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Global Market Report 2022, By Type, By End User Gender, By Type of Expenditure" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global physicians and other health practitioners market is expected to grow from $1382.18 billion in 2021 to $1502.43billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The market is expected to reach $1980.99 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.2%.
Major companies in the physicians and other health practitioners market include IHH Healthcare, MEDNAX, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, NHS England, US Physical Therapy, Henry Schein, Inc., Healthway Medical Corp Ltd and universal health services.
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the physicians and other health practitioners? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Physicians And Other Health Practitioners market global report answers all these questions and many more.
The physicians and other health practitioners market consists of sales of physician and other health practitioners' services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide medical care services. This industry includes specialist doctors such as psychiatrists, psychologists and others that provide palliative care, treating psychosomatic disorders, mental disorders and others. It also includes primary care doctors and other physical therapists providing treatment in therapy areas such as cardiology, dermatology, neurology, gynecology, anesthesia and others.
The main types of physicians and other practitioners are specialist doctors, primary care doctors, podiatrists, physical therapists, optometrists, and chiropractors. Optometrists are primary health care professionals who are skilled to evaluate the eyes for vision deficiencies, symptoms of injury, ocular diseases or abnormalities, and general health issues. The different expenditure types include public and private that are used by male and female.
North America was the largest region in the physicians and other health practitioners market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the physicians and other health practitioners market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.
The physicians and other health practitioners market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global GDP growth will be 3.3% in 2020 and 3.4% in 2021.
Recovering commodity prices, after a significant decline in the historic period is further expected to aid the market growth. Developed economies are also expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. Stable economic growth is expected to increase investments in end user markets, thereby driving the market during forecast period.
Inadequate public health insurance is one of the major barriers for the growth of the overall healthcare industry. Lack of public health insurance coverage makes it difficult for patients to obtain health services. According to a recent report released by WHO and the World Bank, 400 million people do not have access to essential health services and 6% of people in low- and middle-income countries were tipped into or pushed further into extreme poverty because of health spending. Inadequate pubic health insurance schemes in certain developing economies will be a major barrier for proper health protection and will restrain growth of the physicians and other health practitioners market during the forecast period.
Physicians and other health practitioners are increasingly using e-prescriptions to reduce errors and improve service quality. Electronic prescribing or e-prescribing (e-Rx) is the computer-based electronic generation, transmission and filling of a medical prescription. E-prescribing allows a physician, pharmacist, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant to electronically transmit a new prescription or renewal authorization to a community or mail-order pharmacy. E-prescribing is beneficial to physicians as it reduces errors due to handwritten prescriptions. The E-prescribing trend provides scope for improving physicians and other health professionals' service quality.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market Trends And Strategies
8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Physicians And Other Health Practitioners
9. Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market Size And Growth
9.1. Market Size
9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.2.2. Restraints On The Market
9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.3.2. Restraints On The Market
10. Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market Regional Analysis
10.1. Global Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market, 2021, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
10.2. Global Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
10.3. Global Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
11. Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market Segmentation
11.1. Global Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
- Specialist Doctors
- Primary Care Doctors
- Podiatrists
- Physical Therapists
- Optometrists
- Chiropractors
11.2. Global Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market, Segmentation By End User Gender, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
- Male
- Female
11.3. Global Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market, Segmentation By Type of Expenditure, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
- Public
- Private
12. Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market Segments
12.1. Global Specialist Doctors Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)
12.2. Global Primary Care Doctors Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)
12.3. Global Podiatrists Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)
12.4. Global Physical Therapists Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)
12.5. Global Optometrists Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)
12.6. Global Chiropractors Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)
13. Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market Metrics
13.1. Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2016-2026, Global
13.2. Per Capita Average Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market Expenditure, 2016-2026, Global
Companies Mentioned
- IHH Healthcare
- MEDNAX
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
- NHS England
- US Physical Therapy
- Henry Schein, Inc.
- Healthway Medical Corp. Ltd.
- universal health services
