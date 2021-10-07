CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2021--
A leader in digital medicine, physIQ today announced the hiring of Gary Manning as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Healthcare Delivery, and John Varaklis as Chief Strategy Officer. Both new hires play a critical role in the company's expansion strategy and reflect its commitment to providing solutions to healthcare and life sciences organizations worldwide.
“Gary and John are both passionate and energetic leaders, with outstanding dedication and successful track records in helping to expand and develop virtual and digital healthcare modalities and markets,” said Gary Conkright, physIQ CEO, Director and Co-Founder. “They join our executive leadership team driving the deployment of the physIQ platform to health systems and provider groups, life sciences and pharmaceutical companies worldwide.”
The FDA 510k-cleared cloud-based physIQ platform collects and analyzes continuously streaming biosensor data in order to “learn” a patient’s baseline and detect subtle physiological changes in a patient’s health status. The highly personalized insights are leveraged to improve patient monitoring, clinical care and the overall quality of life for people with heart failure, cancer, COPD and other serious diseases, especially for those patients recently discharged from the hospital who require ongoing safety monitoring to help prevent an exacerbation or readmission.
Gary Manning, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Healthcare Delivery, physIQ
Gary Manning, who holds a Higher Diploma in electronic engineering and a degree in business management, has successfully led market strategy development and revenue growth in digital healthcare companies ranging from start-ups to global enterprises. An accomplished medical device and solution executive leader, he progressed from a clinical engineering foundation through global sales and marketing, to leading teams as a senior executive.
Manning held pivotal roles helping to develop innovative digital health virtual care models including Hospital at Home. He spent a decade at start-up Sotera Wireless creating a commercial team and deploying patient monitoring solutions into multiple health systems worldwide. Most recently, Manning served as CEO of Gaido Health focused on building and commercializing a digital health solution for oncology patients.
“The strong relationships physIQ has forged with leading health systems is indicative of the deep respect the medical community holds for our vision to enable the evolving transition of patients from hospital to the comfort of their homes. Executing a focused and customer-facing commercial strategy to achieve our healthcare business goals represents an exciting and rewarding opportunity,” said Manning.
John Varaklis, Chief Strategy Officer, physIQ
John Varaklis brings to his new role at physIQ three decades of executive managerial experience at global pharmaceutical corporations including Novartis, Abbott, and Roche. Most recently, he has served as an advisor to several start-ups and global pharmaceutical corporations, where he leveraged his unique international clinical and digital health solution development experience to define the strategy for developing next-generation health solutions for a range of diseases.
A dual Swiss-Canadian national, Varaklis has extensive international pharmaceutical development experience, in both early and late-phase activity, and is well-versed in regulatory and data privacy rules and regulations. He is highly skilled in clinical operations and trial execution for pharmaceuticals, patient monitoring, and digital therapeutic devices, and equally adept in business development strategies aimed at local and global markets.
A highly regarded healthcare strategist and thought leader in the convergence of data enabled health solutions and clinical development models, Varaklis states: “This is an exciting era of growth and opportunity to be on the frontline of digital healthcare innovation. I have been privileged to serve in an advisory capacity, and now to join the physIQ leadership team, which is uniquely positioned and qualified to advance the adoption of digital solutions for healthcare delivery and clinical trials.”
About physIQ
PhysIQ is the leader in digital medicine, dedicated to generating unprecedented health insight using continuous wearable biosensor data and advanced analytics. Its industry-leading, enterprise-ready cloud platform continuously collects and processes data from any wearable biosensor using a deep portfolio of FDA-cleared analytics. The company has published one of the most rigorous clinical studies to date in digital medicine and are pioneers in developing, validating, and achieving regulatory approval of Artificial Intelligence-based analytics. With applications in both clinical trial support and healthcare, physIQ is transforming continuous physiological data into insight for health systems, payers, and pharmaceutical companies. For more information, please visit www.physIQ.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
