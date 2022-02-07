NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2022--
Picasso’s iconic Guernica tapestry has been cared for by conservators and rehung outside the United Nations Security Council Chamber, it was announced today by Nelson A. Rockefeller, Jr., whose family has been the longtime steward of the tapestry.
Mr. Rockefeller has secured the future stewardship of the powerful artwork and it will be gifted to the National Trust for Historic Preservation (National Trust), who will be administering the Guernica tapestry’s long-term loan to the UN and will also handle coordinating its display at other venues in the United States and across the globe.
“I am delighted and deeply grateful, along with my family, for the careful stewardship the Secretary General and the broader United Nations team has provided for the Guernica tapestry. The Guernica tapestry with its probing symbolism – its depiction of horrific aspects of human nature - wrestles with the cruelty, darkness, and also a seed of hope within humanity.” said Mr. Rockefeller. “The Guernica tapestry is meant to be experienced and interpreted, with Picasso refusing to share its message when asked. I am grateful that the tapestry will be able to continue to reach a broader segment of the world’s population and magnify its ability to touch lives and educate.”
UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated in a December 15, 2021, letter to Mr. Rockefeller: “This is most welcome news as we end a difficult year of global hardship and strife. The Guernica tapestry speaks to the world about the urgent need to advance international peace and security. We are honored to serve as careful stewards of this one-of-a-kind iconic work – as we draw inspiration from its message.”
“The National Trust is honored to help advance the stewardship of the culturally significant Guernica tapestry, in addition to the fifteen additional tapestries that were commissioned by Nelson A. Rockefeller Sr. with Picasso’s approval. Those tapestries, owned by the National Trust, are displayed at Kykuit, the historic home of the Rockefeller family, a National Trust Historic Site operated by the Rockefeller Brothers Fund,” said Paul Edmondson, President and CEO of the National Trust. “We’re looking forward to the Guernica tapestry’s next chapter, its long-term loan with the UN, but also to the ability to showcase this powerful artwork to a broad and diverse population, just as Picasso himself chose to send his original Guernica painting on an international tour in 1937.”
It is widely agreed that the impactful message of this important artwork extends beyond any one entity, institution, or audience. Picasso’s original exposition of the work challenged a wide audience of viewers to confront the powerful symbols in a visceral manner through an international tour of exhibition. The National Trust’s stewardship will facilitate ongoing exhibition of the deeply moving Guernica tapestry.
