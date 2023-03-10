HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 10, 2023--
Pickering Energy Partners (“PEP”) acted as a co-manager on the $302,500,000 secondary public offering for Permian Resources (NYSE: PR) which closed on March 10, 2023.
About Pickering Energy Partners
Pickering Energy Partners (PEP) is an energy-focused financial services platform. Our expertise spans decades across the entire energy landscape. We’ve deployed over $16 billion across all energy sub-sectors. We are, at our core, trusted energy advisors, investors, and partners alongside our clients. The PEP platform includes Investments, Research, Capital Markets, Investment Banking, and Consulting. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, PEP delivers an experienced, opportunistic team that aims to provide guidance and long-term value for clients while having a positive impact on the companies and communities that PEP invests in.
Pickering Energy Partners LP (“PEP”) is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser. Affiliated PEP Advisory LLC (“PEP BD”) is a registered broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.
