Pickering Energy Partners (PEP), a Houston-based energy financial services firm, today announced the hiring of Jason Martinez to lead its Energy Transition Advisory practice. His role on the PEP team will support the firm as it enhances its offerings for Energy Transition companies.
With more than 25 years of experience in the energy industry—primarily as an investment banker— Martinez brings a unique perspective and expertise transforming companies across the energy value chain. His client and deal work spans more than a dozen countries and more than $100 billion of announced transactions, including mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, all forms of public and private capital raising, and commercial lending.
“Jason will be an invaluable leader in helping clients achieve climate goals, which will require unprecedented capital investment,” said Dan Pickering, Chief Investment Officer of PEP. Walker Moody, President of PEP added, “Jason offers a deep understanding of investor mindset, capital formation to fund and launch innovative business models, and a nuanced methodology of how management teams can position themselves in the new energy economy.”
Most recently, Martinez was a Managing Partner at venture capital firm Tupper Lake Partners which focuses on early-stage energy and ESG-enabling technologies. Previously, he led the Energy Advisory practice at Bank of Montreal Capital Markets and ran the Houston office of Nomura Securities’ Energy Group. Earlier in his career, he helped build the Deutsche Bank Energy practice and previously worked in JP Morgan’s banking practice. He began his energy career in Andersen Consulting’s Natural Resources group working to transform companies across the energy value chain. Martinez earned his Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rice University.
“With its track record, relationships and intellectual capital across the energy delivery value chain, Pickering Energy Partners is a game-changing firm at the center of transforming the future of energy, and I am excited to lead its Energy Transition Advisory practice,” Martinez said.
The Energy Transition Advisory practice will draw upon the strong momentum of PEP’s other offerings, working across the growing Insights, Consulting and Investments practices to deliver actionable opportunities for companies across the energy sector.
Martinez’s hiring comes as Pickering Energy Partners and Heikkinen Energy Advisors recently announced their merger, further deepening their expertise. Earlier in the year, PEP also merged with SailingStone Capital Partners, an investment firm with a long history managing both energy transition and global natural resources investment strategies.
About Pickering Energy Partners
The original Pickering Energy Partners (PEP) was founded in early 2004 by Dan Pickering as an institutional energy research firm before subsequently partnering with Bobby Tudor and Maynard Holt in 2007 to become Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Company. Today's Pickering Energy Partners takes an entrepreneurial approach to a global natural resources-focused financial services platform with customized asset management strategies, market intelligence via Insights and high impact Consulting and Advisory capabilities. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, PEP delivers an experienced, opportunistic team that aims to provide guidance and long-term value for clients while having a positive impact on the companies and communities that PEP invests in. For more information, please visit www.PickeringEnergyPartners.com.
PEP is an SEC Registered Investment Advisor located in Houston, Texas. PEP does not provide corporate advisory or investment banking services on energy-related transactions.
