FILE - The Baltimore Orioles play against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader May 28, 2022, in Boston. Pickleball courts were being laid out in Fenway Park on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in preparation for a weekend that will give fans of the sport a chance to watch the pros play or even give it a try themselves in the outfield of the Red Sox's historic home.