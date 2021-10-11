5th-$75,000, Stakes, 2-Year-Olds , Six and One Half Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy
Fitz Dixon, Jr. Memorial Juvenile S.
Off 6:35. Good. exchanged bmps,edged
Fractional/Final Time: 22.650, 45.290, 1:09.210, 00.000, 00.000, 1:15.530.
Trainer: Kelsey Danner
Winner: CH C, 2, by Tapiture-Crazy Cat Woman
Scratched: Optigogo, A Dangerous Guy, Uncaptured Lyon.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Longshadow
|119
|7
|3
|3-1
|3-1
|3-hd
|1-no
|R. Bowen
|6.20
|Nobals
|123
|3
|5
|2-1
|2-1
|1-1
|2-½
|P. Morales
|1.00
|Cloud Play
|118
|4
|8
|6-2
|6-2½
|4-½
|3-nk
|A. Gallardo
|3.00
|The Peninsula
|118
|8
|1
|7-1
|7-1½
|6-1½
|4-1¼
|H. Villa-Gomez
|45.60
|Champion by Design
|123
|1
|7
|5-½
|4-hd
|2-hd
|5-3
|S. Spieth
|4.20
|Center Mid Maddie
|118
|9
|2
|4-hd
|5-1
|7-2½
|6-nk
|J. Bridgmohan
|33.00
|San Costantino
|118
|6
|4
|1-½
|1-½
|5-2½
|7-1
|A. Valdes
|23.40
|Runaway Breeze
|115
|2
|9
|8-hd
|9
|8-5½
|8-4
|E. Walker
|73.40
|Mark the Moose
|119
|5
|6
|9
|8-1
|9
|9
|M. Pino
|28.30
|9 (7)
|Longshadow
|14.40
|5.00
|3.60
|5 (3)
|Nobals
|2.20
|2.20
|6 (4)
|Cloud Play
|3.60
$0.5 Pick 5 (2-7-1/3-2/4/5-9) 5 Correct Paid $1,474.00. $0.5 Pick 4 (7-1/3-2/4/5-9) 4 Correct Paid $277.90. $0.5 Pick 3 (1/3-2/4/5-9) 3 Correct Paid $34.85. $0.5 Trifecta (9-5-6) paid $23.10; $0.1 Superfecta (9-5-6-10) paid $37.76; Daily Double (2-9) paid $61.00; Exacta (9-5) paid $34.20;
