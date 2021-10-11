5th-$75,000, Stakes, 2-Year-Olds , Six and One Half Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy

Fitz Dixon, Jr. Memorial Juvenile S.

Off 6:35. Good. exchanged bmps,edged

Fractional/Final Time: 22.650, 45.290, 1:09.210, 00.000, 00.000, 1:15.530.

Trainer: Kelsey Danner

Winner: CH C, 2, by Tapiture-Crazy Cat Woman

Scratched: Optigogo, A Dangerous Guy, Uncaptured Lyon.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Longshadow119733-13-13-hd1-noR. Bowen6.20
Nobals123352-12-11-12-½P. Morales1.00
Cloud Play118486-26-2½4-½3-nkA. Gallardo3.00
The Peninsula118817-17-1½6-1½4-1¼H. Villa-Gomez45.60
Champion by Design123175-½4-hd2-hd5-3S. Spieth4.20
Center Mid Maddie118924-hd5-17-2½6-nkJ. Bridgmohan33.00
San Costantino118641-½1-½5-2½7-1A. Valdes23.40
Runaway Breeze115298-hd98-5½8-4E. Walker73.40
Mark the Moose1195698-199M. Pino28.30
9 (7)Longshadow14.405.003.60
5 (3)Nobals2.202.20
6 (4)Cloud Play3.60

$0.5 Pick 5 (2-7-1/3-2/4/5-9) 5 Correct Paid $1,474.00. $0.5 Pick 4 (7-1/3-2/4/5-9) 4 Correct Paid $277.90. $0.5 Pick 3 (1/3-2/4/5-9) 3 Correct Paid $34.85. $0.5 Trifecta (9-5-6) paid $23.10; $0.1 Superfecta (9-5-6-10) paid $37.76; Daily Double (2-9) paid $61.00; Exacta (9-5) paid $34.20;

