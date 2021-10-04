1st-$14,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy

Off 4:47. Good. stlk,led,drew off,drvg

Fractional/Final Time: 22.400, 45.440, 57.370, 00.000, 00.000, 1:09.850.

Trainer: Stephen Trevino

Winner: CH F, 4, by Not Bourbon-Railtown Girl

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Blushing Betty121612-½2-11-hd1-½E. Barbaran14.6010.802.406.30
Keypit121543-2½3-½3-12-1½R. Allen, Jr.9.402.606.60
Unwanted Input121134-2½4-1½4-hd3-1¼J. Ortiz2.200.40
Waterloo Sunset121321-11-hd2-1½4-hdA. Ayala5.10
Zidikai121265-½5-hd5-4½5-7¾M. Pino14.60
Countess Jessica121456666A. Stanley23.40

Exacta (6-5) paid $75.80; $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-1-3) paid $22.98; $0.5 Trifecta (6-5-1) paid $25.05;

