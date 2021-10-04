1st-$14,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy
Off 4:47. Good. stlk,led,drew off,drvg
Fractional/Final Time: 22.400, 45.440, 57.370, 00.000, 00.000, 1:09.850.
Trainer: Stephen Trevino
Winner: CH F, 4, by Not Bourbon-Railtown Girl
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Blushing Betty
|121
|6
|1
|2-½
|2-1
|1-hd
|1-½
|E. Barbaran
|14.60
|10.80
|2.40
|6.30
|Keypit
|121
|5
|4
|3-2½
|3-½
|3-1
|2-1½
|R. Allen, Jr.
|9.40
|2.60
|6.60
|Unwanted Input
|121
|1
|3
|4-2½
|4-1½
|4-hd
|3-1¼
|J. Ortiz
|2.20
|0.40
|Waterloo Sunset
|121
|3
|2
|1-1
|1-hd
|2-1½
|4-hd
|A. Ayala
|5.10
|Zidikai
|121
|2
|6
|5-½
|5-hd
|5-4½
|5-7¾
|M. Pino
|14.60
|Countess Jessica
|121
|4
|5
|6
|6
|6
|6
|A. Stanley
|23.40
Exacta (6-5) paid $75.80; $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-1-3) paid $22.98; $0.5 Trifecta (6-5-1) paid $25.05;
