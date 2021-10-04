4th-$30,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy

Off 6:04. Good. 2&3w,drv clear late

Fractional/Final Time: 21.960, 44.940, 57.250, 00.000, 00.000, 1:09.970.

Trainer: Nicholas Sideris

Winner: GR/RO F, 3, by Constitution-Angelita

Scratched: Standup Or Shut Up, Duplicated.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Patti D121316-hd4-hd4-½1-1A. Gallardo3.20
Wild Irish124264-13-11-hd2-hdH. Villa-Gomez13.00
Huntress Moon121847-37-25-33-4P. Morales1.70
Posh Playday121621-hd1-hd2-hd4-½E. Walker3.20
Golden Sweets121733-1½5-hd6-hd5-½J. Ortiz6.80
Boca124575-26-2½7-hd6-1T. Alpander32.00
Back to Business121188887-noC. Hernandez8.90
Lightning Fire124452-½2-13-hd8A. Valdes19.60
4 (3)Patti D8.404.402.80
2 (2)Wild Irish10.005.80
10 (8)Huntress Moon2.60

$0.5 Pick 3 (1/3-3-4) 3 Correct Paid $34.30. Daily Double (3-4) paid $62.20; Exacta (4-2) paid $71.80; $0.1 Superfecta (4-2-10-8) paid $56.60; $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-10) paid $72.80;

