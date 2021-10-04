4th-$30,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy
Off 6:04. Good. 2&3w,drv clear late
Fractional/Final Time: 21.960, 44.940, 57.250, 00.000, 00.000, 1:09.970.
Trainer: Nicholas Sideris
Winner: GR/RO F, 3, by Constitution-Angelita
Scratched: Standup Or Shut Up, Duplicated.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Patti D
|121
|3
|1
|6-hd
|4-hd
|4-½
|1-1
|A. Gallardo
|3.20
|Wild Irish
|124
|2
|6
|4-1
|3-1
|1-hd
|2-hd
|H. Villa-Gomez
|13.00
|Huntress Moon
|121
|8
|4
|7-3
|7-2
|5-3
|3-4
|P. Morales
|1.70
|Posh Playday
|121
|6
|2
|1-hd
|1-hd
|2-hd
|4-½
|E. Walker
|3.20
|Golden Sweets
|121
|7
|3
|3-1½
|5-hd
|6-hd
|5-½
|J. Ortiz
|6.80
|Boca
|124
|5
|7
|5-2
|6-2½
|7-hd
|6-1
|T. Alpander
|32.00
|Back to Business
|121
|1
|8
|8
|8
|8
|7-no
|C. Hernandez
|8.90
|Lightning Fire
|124
|4
|5
|2-½
|2-1
|3-hd
|8
|A. Valdes
|19.60
|4 (3)
|Patti D
|8.40
|4.40
|2.80
|2 (2)
|Wild Irish
|10.00
|5.80
|10 (8)
|Huntress Moon
|2.60
$0.5 Pick 3 (1/3-3-4) 3 Correct Paid $34.30. Daily Double (3-4) paid $62.20; Exacta (4-2) paid $71.80; $0.1 Superfecta (4-2-10-8) paid $56.60; $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-10) paid $72.80;
