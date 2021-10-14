4th-$14,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Seventy Yards, Equitrack, Cloudy

Off 6:04. Good. 3w,drew off late

Fractional/Final Time: 25.120, 49.190, 1:13.430, 1:38.870, 00.000, 1:42.920.

Trainer: Gerald Brooks

Winner: B F, 3, by Tourist-Wraith

Scratched: Kitten Rocks, Big Angel.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
On a Tour120266663-11-2¼P. Morales4.002.602.201.00
Joyful Praise118533-2½3-33-2½1-hd2-½R. Allen, Jr.2.802.402.30
Working Overtime119655-25-25-½5-63-1M. Pino2.803.50
Treasure the Storm121124-2½4-24-½4-hd4-2¼J. Bridgmohan33.00
Watch Me Tango120311-11-½1-½2-½5-10¾E. Walker9.40
Classy Lynn121442-1½2-2½2-166E. Dominguez14.20

$0.5 Pick 3 (2-1/5-2/3/8) 3 Correct Paid $2.50. Daily Double (1-3) paid $4.60; Exacta (3-6) paid $11.00; $0.1 Superfecta (3-6-7-1) paid $5.35; $0.5 Trifecta (3-6-7) paid $5.00;

