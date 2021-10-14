4th-$14,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Seventy Yards, Equitrack, Cloudy
Off 6:04. Good. 3w,drew off late
Fractional/Final Time: 25.120, 49.190, 1:13.430, 1:38.870, 00.000, 1:42.920.
Trainer: Gerald Brooks
Winner: B F, 3, by Tourist-Wraith
Scratched: Kitten Rocks, Big Angel.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|On a Tour
|120
|2
|6
|6
|6
|6
|3-1
|1-2¼
|P. Morales
|4.00
|2.60
|2.20
|1.00
|Joyful Praise
|118
|5
|3
|3-2½
|3-3
|3-2½
|1-hd
|2-½
|R. Allen, Jr.
|2.80
|2.40
|2.30
|Working Overtime
|119
|6
|5
|5-2
|5-2
|5-½
|5-6
|3-1
|M. Pino
|2.80
|3.50
|Treasure the Storm
|121
|1
|2
|4-2½
|4-2
|4-½
|4-hd
|4-2¼
|J. Bridgmohan
|33.00
|Watch Me Tango
|120
|3
|1
|1-1
|1-½
|1-½
|2-½
|5-10¾
|E. Walker
|9.40
|Classy Lynn
|121
|4
|4
|2-1½
|2-2½
|2-1
|6
|6
|E. Dominguez
|14.20
$0.5 Pick 3 (2-1/5-2/3/8) 3 Correct Paid $2.50. Daily Double (1-3) paid $4.60; Exacta (3-6) paid $11.00; $0.1 Superfecta (3-6-7-1) paid $5.35; $0.5 Trifecta (3-6-7) paid $5.00;
