8th-$33,035, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy
Off 7:51. Good. pc,drew off,drvg
Fractional/Final Time: 22.960, 45.450, 1:09.800, 00.000, 00.000, 1:16.210.
Trainer: Timothy Hamm
Winner: DK B/ G, 3, by Medaglia d'Oro-Home Rule
Scratched: Hard Count.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Grounded
|118
|4
|3
|1-½
|1-1
|1-2½
|1-2
|P. Morales
|0.70
|Society Boy
|116
|5
|6
|7
|4-1
|3-½
|2-½
|S. Spieth
|23.40
|Goodie Goomer
|119
|2
|7
|6-½
|6-½
|4-2½
|3-3¾
|M. Pino
|4.30
|Great Camanoe
|119
|6
|2
|3-3½
|2-½
|2-hd
|4-2
|W. Martinez
|7.90
|Templet
|119
|7
|1
|5-2
|5-1
|6-2½
|5-3
|J. Bridgmohan
|7.40
|Likeable
|116
|3
|4
|2-1
|3-3½
|5-hd
|6-1
|T. Houghton
|6.50
|Kick It Charlie
|116
|1
|5
|4-1½
|7
|7
|7
|E. Walker
|23.30
|4 (4)
|Grounded
|3.40
|3.00
|2.20
|5 (5)
|Society Boy
|13.60
|6.20
|2 (2)
|Goodie Goomer
|3.00
$0.5 Pick 3 (1-8-4/7) 3 Correct Paid $215.90. Daily Double (8-4) paid $65.40; Exacta (4-5) paid $38.80; $0.1 Superfecta (4-5-2-6) paid $16.52; $0.5 Trifecta (4-5-2) paid $22.50;
