8th-$33,035, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy

Off 7:51. Good. pc,drew off,drvg

Fractional/Final Time: 22.960, 45.450, 1:09.800, 00.000, 00.000, 1:16.210.

Trainer: Timothy Hamm

Winner: DK B/ G, 3, by Medaglia d'Oro-Home Rule

Scratched: Hard Count.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Grounded118431-½1-11-2½1-2P. Morales0.70
Society Boy1165674-13-½2-½S. Spieth23.40
Goodie Goomer119276-½6-½4-2½3-3¾M. Pino4.30
Great Camanoe119623-3½2-½2-hd4-2W. Martinez7.90
Templet119715-25-16-2½5-3J. Bridgmohan7.40
Likeable116342-13-3½5-hd6-1T. Houghton6.50
Kick It Charlie116154-1½777E. Walker23.30
4 (4)Grounded3.403.002.20
5 (5)Society Boy13.606.20
2 (2)Goodie Goomer3.00

$0.5 Pick 3 (1-8-4/7) 3 Correct Paid $215.90. Daily Double (8-4) paid $65.40; Exacta (4-5) paid $38.80; $0.1 Superfecta (4-5-2-6) paid $16.52; $0.5 Trifecta (4-5-2) paid $22.50;

