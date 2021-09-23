2nd-$15,040, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy
Off 5:12. Good. 2&3w,edged up late
Fractional/Final Time: 22.100, 45.390, 57.690, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.560.
Trainer: Flint Stites
Winner: B G, 5, by Eclipticalspraline-Kings Empress
Scratched: Encrypted.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|King Ecliptical
|124
|5
|4
|4-½
|5-1
|4-½
|1-¾
|W. Martinez
|6.40
|Golden Emperor
|124
|7
|2
|3-1
|3-½
|1-hd
|2-½
|A. Ayala
|14.80
|Candy My Boy
|124
|2
|5
|6-½
|6-hd
|5-1½
|3-¾
|A. Valdes
|12.60
|Whiskey Dash
|124
|3
|7
|7
|7
|6-2½
|4-1¼
|M. Allen
|8.30
|Seven Gems
|124
|1
|3
|2-1½
|2-hd
|2-hd
|5-½
|P. Morales
|0.80
|Amelia's Wild Ride
|124
|6
|1
|1-2
|1-hd
|3-1
|6-5½
|R. Knott
|35.20
|Gohara
|124
|4
|6
|5-1
|4-1
|7
|7
|R. Allen, Jr.
|2.70
|6 (5)
|King Ecliptical
|14.80
|6.80
|4.00
|8 (7)
|Golden Emperor
|10.80
|5.20
|2 (2)
|Candy My Boy
|5.40
Daily Double (5-6) paid $55.60; Exacta (6-8) paid $136.20; $0.1 Superfecta (6-8-2-3) paid $166.49; $0.5 Trifecta (6-8-2) paid $179.45;
