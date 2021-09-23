2nd-$15,040, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy

Off 5:12. Good. 2&3w,edged up late

Fractional/Final Time: 22.100, 45.390, 57.690, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.560.

Trainer: Flint Stites

Winner: B G, 5, by Eclipticalspraline-Kings Empress

Scratched: Encrypted.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
King Ecliptical124544-½5-14-½1-¾W. Martinez6.40
Golden Emperor124723-13-½1-hd2-½A. Ayala14.80
Candy My Boy124256-½6-hd5-1½3-¾A. Valdes12.60
Whiskey Dash12437776-2½4-1¼M. Allen8.30
Seven Gems124132-1½2-hd2-hd5-½P. Morales0.80
Amelia's Wild Ride124611-21-hd3-16-5½R. Knott35.20
Gohara124465-14-177R. Allen, Jr.2.70
6 (5)King Ecliptical14.806.804.00
8 (7)Golden Emperor10.805.20
2 (2)Candy My Boy5.40

Daily Double (5-6) paid $55.60; Exacta (6-8) paid $136.20; $0.1 Superfecta (6-8-2-3) paid $166.49; $0.5 Trifecta (6-8-2) paid $179.45;

