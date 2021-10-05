6th-$33,035, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy

Off 6:59. Good. trackd,bid4w,drv clr

Fractional/Final Time: 22.660, 45.190, 1:09.270, 00.000, 00.000, 1:15.460.

Trainer: Kevin Rice

Winner: B G, 3, by Daredevil-Belgrade Breeze

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Resist the Devil118134-16-1½2-hd1-1½J. Ortiz3.50
Grounded118642-11-hd1-12-2P. Morales4.40
Hard Count119513-½4-14-1½3-hdR. Allen, Jr.29.60
American Union121765-½3-½3-hd4-nkA. Gallardo1.60
Comedy Town118456-2½5-hd5-1½5-¾S. Spieth4.10
Market Mover11927776-2½6-6¾H. Villa-Gomez29.00
Likeable118321-12-177J. Bridgmohan4.80
1 (1)Resist the Devil9.004.403.00
6 (6)Grounded4.203.00
5 (5)Hard Count8.20

$0.5 Pick 3 (4-5/7-1) 3 Correct Paid $14.75. Daily Double (5-1) paid $35.80; Exacta (1-6) paid $39.40; $0.1 Superfecta (1-6-5-7) paid $59.53; $0.5 Trifecta (1-6-5) paid $113.35;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you