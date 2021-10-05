6th-$33,035, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy
Off 6:59. Good. trackd,bid4w,drv clr
Fractional/Final Time: 22.660, 45.190, 1:09.270, 00.000, 00.000, 1:15.460.
Trainer: Kevin Rice
Winner: B G, 3, by Daredevil-Belgrade Breeze
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Resist the Devil
|118
|1
|3
|4-1
|6-1½
|2-hd
|1-1½
|J. Ortiz
|3.50
|Grounded
|118
|6
|4
|2-1
|1-hd
|1-1
|2-2
|P. Morales
|4.40
|Hard Count
|119
|5
|1
|3-½
|4-1
|4-1½
|3-hd
|R. Allen, Jr.
|29.60
|American Union
|121
|7
|6
|5-½
|3-½
|3-hd
|4-nk
|A. Gallardo
|1.60
|Comedy Town
|118
|4
|5
|6-2½
|5-hd
|5-1½
|5-¾
|S. Spieth
|4.10
|Market Mover
|119
|2
|7
|7
|7
|6-2½
|6-6¾
|H. Villa-Gomez
|29.00
|Likeable
|118
|3
|2
|1-1
|2-1
|7
|7
|J. Bridgmohan
|4.80
|1 (1)
|Resist the Devil
|9.00
|4.40
|3.00
|6 (6)
|Grounded
|4.20
|3.00
|5 (5)
|Hard Count
|8.20
$0.5 Pick 3 (4-5/7-1) 3 Correct Paid $14.75. Daily Double (5-1) paid $35.80; Exacta (1-6) paid $39.40; $0.1 Superfecta (1-6-5-7) paid $59.53; $0.5 Trifecta (1-6-5) paid $113.35;
