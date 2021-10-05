5th-$30,050, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile, Equitrack, Cloudy
Off 6:32. Good. stlk,duel late,edged
Fractional/Final Time: 24.860, 49.520, 1:13.940, 1:26.180, 00.000, 1:38.430.
Trainer: Timothy Hamm
Winner: DK B/ F, 2, by Connect-Child Please
Scratched: Slender Betsy.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Mirth 'n Merriment
|120
|5
|3
|2-1
|2-hd
|2-1
|2-3
|1-¾
|P. Morales
|1.80
|Music Amore
|120
|2
|2
|1-2
|1-1
|1-½
|1-hd
|2-6½
|E. Walker
|5.30
|Irresistible Lady
|120
|6
|4
|3-½
|3-1
|3-hd
|3-1
|3-1
|L. Machado
|14.70
|Hidden Springs
|120
|1
|1
|5-1
|5-hd
|5-1
|4-1
|4-2¼
|S. Spieth
|3.20
|Way of Life
|120
|7
|5
|6-hd
|4-1
|4-2
|5-3
|5-5
|W. Martinez
|2.60
|C J 's Cat Five
|120
|3
|7
|7
|7
|6-2
|6-10
|6-20
|A. Gallardo
|9.20
|Dr Gs Sweetie
|120
|4
|6
|4-hd
|6-hd
|7
|7
|7
|A. Valdes
|54.00
|5 (5)
|Mirth 'n Merriment
|5.60
|3.00
|2.60
|2 (2)
|Music Amore
|4.60
|3.40
|6 (6)
|Irresistible Lady
|5.60
$0.5 Pick 5 (5-1/5/6/8-ALL-4-5/7) 5 Correct Paid $72.85. $0.5 Pick 4 (1/5/6/8-ALL-4-5/7) 4 Correct Paid $17.40. $0.5 Pick 3 (ALL-4-5/7) 3 Correct Paid $7.75. $0.5 Trifecta (5-2-6) paid $40.35; $0.1 Superfecta (5-2-6-1) paid $20.11; Daily Double (4-5) paid $10.60; Exacta (5-2) paid $20.40;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.