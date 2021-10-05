5th-$30,050, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile, Equitrack, Cloudy

Off 6:32. Good. stlk,duel late,edged

Fractional/Final Time: 24.860, 49.520, 1:13.940, 1:26.180, 00.000, 1:38.430.

Trainer: Timothy Hamm

Winner: DK B/ F, 2, by Connect-Child Please

Scratched: Slender Betsy.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Mirth 'n Merriment120532-12-hd2-12-31-¾P. Morales1.80
Music Amore120221-21-11-½1-hd2-6½E. Walker5.30
Irresistible Lady120643-½3-13-hd3-13-1L. Machado14.70
Hidden Springs120115-15-hd5-14-14-2¼S. Spieth3.20
Way of Life120756-hd4-14-25-35-5W. Martinez2.60
C J 's Cat Five12037776-26-106-20A. Gallardo9.20
Dr Gs Sweetie120464-hd6-hd777A. Valdes54.00
5 (5)Mirth 'n Merriment5.603.002.60
2 (2)Music Amore4.603.40
6 (6)Irresistible Lady5.60

$0.5 Pick 5 (5-1/5/6/8-ALL-4-5/7) 5 Correct Paid $72.85. $0.5 Pick 4 (1/5/6/8-ALL-4-5/7) 4 Correct Paid $17.40. $0.5 Pick 3 (ALL-4-5/7) 3 Correct Paid $7.75. $0.5 Trifecta (5-2-6) paid $40.35; $0.1 Superfecta (5-2-6-1) paid $20.11; Daily Double (4-5) paid $10.60; Exacta (5-2) paid $20.40;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you