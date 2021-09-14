1st-$30,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Seventy Yards, Equitrack, Cloudy
Off 4:48. Good. drew off,held,drvg
Fractional/Final Time: 24.690, 48.990, 1:12.830, 1:38.440, 00.000, 1:42.900.
Trainer: Glenn Wismer
Winner: B F, 3, by Exaggerator-Giant Win
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Clearly Smashing
|119
|2
|4
|1-1
|1-1
|1-1½
|1-2½
|1-1½
|M. Pino
|6.20
|3.40
|2.80
|2.10
|Aldina
|119
|4
|3
|2-3
|2-1
|2-1
|2-3
|2-3½
|P. Morales
|3.00
|2.20
|1.10
|Moon Hill
|124
|3
|5
|4-1½
|3-2½
|3-1
|3-2½
|3-2¼
|H. Villa-Gomez
|2.60
|3.40
|Laugh It Off
|119
|6
|2
|5-1½
|4-hd
|5-2½
|4-2
|4-7¼
|A. Ayala
|11.50
|Now Pramela
|124
|1
|6
|6
|6
|6
|5-1
|5-2¼
|S. Spieth
|23.20
|Cali Divine
|119
|5
|1
|3-1
|5-2½
|4-½
|6
|6
|W. Martinez
|14.00
Exacta (2-4) paid $15.00; $0.1 Superfecta (2-4-3-6) paid $4.20; $0.5 Trifecta (2-4-3) paid $8.45;
