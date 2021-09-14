1st-$30,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Seventy Yards, Equitrack, Cloudy

Off 4:48. Good. drew off,held,drvg

Fractional/Final Time: 24.690, 48.990, 1:12.830, 1:38.440, 00.000, 1:42.900.

Trainer: Glenn Wismer

Winner: B F, 3, by Exaggerator-Giant Win

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Clearly Smashing119241-11-11-1½1-2½1-1½M. Pino2.10
Aldina119432-32-12-12-32-3½P. Morales1.10
Moon Hill124354-1½3-2½3-13-2½3-2¼H. Villa-Gomez3.40
Laugh It Off119625-1½4-hd5-2½4-24-7¼A. Ayala11.50
Now Pramela124166665-15-2¼S. Spieth23.20
Cali Divine119513-15-2½4-½66W. Martinez14.00
2 (2)Clearly Smashing6.203.402.80
4 (4)Aldina3.002.20
3 (3)Moon Hill2.60

Exacta (2-4) paid $15.00; $0.1 Superfecta (2-4-3-6) paid $4.20; $0.5 Trifecta (2-4-3) paid $8.45;

