3rd-$15,125, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Equitrack, Showery

Off 5:39. Good. svd grnd,edged up late

Fractional/Final Time: 23.310, 47.200, 59.190, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.640.

Trainer: Ron Potts

Winner: GR/RO F, 3, by Conveyance-Convertible

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Tudox Roadster120432-1½3-hd2-hd1-½H. Villa-Gomez7.605.804.002.80
Rio Del Armour120723-½2-13-12-noA. Valdes48.4012.0066.70
Ettaplace124511-11-11-1½3-2¼S. Spieth2.601.80
Now Pramela124666-2½74-2½4-4M. Pino5.40
Broken Love124144-1½5-½5-15-3¼D. Delgado2.30
Iron Wilma124255-hd4-16-16-¾M. Allen17.90
Wine Trail1203776-1½77W. Martinez12.70

$0.5 Pick 3 (3-4-4) 3 Correct Paid $391.65. Daily Double (4-4) paid $45.00; Exacta (4-7) paid $358.40; $0.1 Superfecta (4-7-5-6) paid $169.02; $0.5 Trifecta (4-7-5) paid $964.40;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you