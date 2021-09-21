3rd-$15,125, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Equitrack, Showery
Off 5:39. Good. svd grnd,edged up late
Fractional/Final Time: 23.310, 47.200, 59.190, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.640.
Trainer: Ron Potts
Winner: GR/RO F, 3, by Conveyance-Convertible
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Tudox Roadster
|120
|4
|3
|2-1½
|3-hd
|2-hd
|1-½
|H. Villa-Gomez
|7.60
|5.80
|4.00
|2.80
|Rio Del Armour
|120
|7
|2
|3-½
|2-1
|3-1
|2-no
|A. Valdes
|48.40
|12.00
|66.70
|Ettaplace
|124
|5
|1
|1-1
|1-1
|1-1½
|3-2¼
|S. Spieth
|2.60
|1.80
|Now Pramela
|124
|6
|6
|6-2½
|7
|4-2½
|4-4
|M. Pino
|5.40
|Broken Love
|124
|1
|4
|4-1½
|5-½
|5-1
|5-3¼
|D. Delgado
|2.30
|Iron Wilma
|124
|2
|5
|5-hd
|4-1
|6-1
|6-¾
|M. Allen
|17.90
|Wine Trail
|120
|3
|7
|7
|6-1½
|7
|7
|W. Martinez
|12.70
$0.5 Pick 3 (3-4-4) 3 Correct Paid $391.65. Daily Double (4-4) paid $45.00; Exacta (4-7) paid $358.40; $0.1 Superfecta (4-7-5-6) paid $169.02; $0.5 Trifecta (4-7-5) paid $964.40;
