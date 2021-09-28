8th-$13,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Equitrack, Clear

Off 7:51. Good. 2&3w,drv clr late

Fractional/Final Time: 23.690, 47.630, 1:11.470, 1:37.000, 00.000, 1:41.140.

Trainer: Richard Hendriks

Winner: DK B/ G, 4, by Pioneerof the Nile-Lassofthemohicans

Scratched: Golden Oak, Bahamian Park, Whiskyforbreakfast.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Enjoy the Music124677-16-hd4-hd2-11-1¼P. Morales6.003.403.002.00
Beach Pass121469-28-hd6-2½5-2½2-1½A. Gallardo6.004.005.50
Adios Bobby121531-11-1½1-4½1-1½3-2R. Allen, Jr.7.6010.80
Hey Griff121714-½4-hd3-13-hd4-1¼S. Spieth3.10
Better Tapit12131110-2½10-2½8-hd6-1½5-hdM. Pino17.50
Lexatoga121255-15-1½5-14-hd6-7¾E. Walker3.70
Derby Model1191086-½7-17-hd8-27-5½D. Delgado55.90
Bettys Bomber121998-hd9-1½10-210-1½8-nkM. Allen48.40
Split My Britches121143-23-½9-1½9-19-noH. Villa-Gomez81.10
Congrats Smoke1171122-32-32-17-210-4¼A. Valdes13.30
Mutafaany1218101111111111W. Alencar107.80

$0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (1/3-7/10-2-3-2-6/10/12/13) 6 Correct Paid $390.94. $0.5 Pick 4 (2-3-2-6/10/12/13) 4 Correct Paid $210.05. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-2-6/10/12/13) 3 Correct Paid $21.55. $0.5 Trifecta (6-4-5) paid $53.15; $0.1 Superfecta (6-4-5-7) paid $40.95; Daily Double (2-6) paid $14.00; Exacta (6-4) paid $28.60; Attendance 172. $841,061. Handle $15,386. Total Handle $856,447.

