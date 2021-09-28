8th-$13,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Equitrack, Clear
Off 7:51. Good. 2&3w,drv clr late
Fractional/Final Time: 23.690, 47.630, 1:11.470, 1:37.000, 00.000, 1:41.140.
Trainer: Richard Hendriks
Winner: DK B/ G, 4, by Pioneerof the Nile-Lassofthemohicans
Scratched: Golden Oak, Bahamian Park, Whiskyforbreakfast.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Enjoy the Music
|124
|6
|7
|7-1
|6-hd
|4-hd
|2-1
|1-1¼
|P. Morales
|2.00
|Beach Pass
|121
|4
|6
|9-2
|8-hd
|6-2½
|5-2½
|2-1½
|A. Gallardo
|5.50
|Adios Bobby
|121
|5
|3
|1-1
|1-1½
|1-4½
|1-1½
|3-2
|R. Allen, Jr.
|10.80
|Hey Griff
|121
|7
|1
|4-½
|4-hd
|3-1
|3-hd
|4-1¼
|S. Spieth
|3.10
|Better Tapit
|121
|3
|11
|10-2½
|10-2½
|8-hd
|6-1½
|5-hd
|M. Pino
|17.50
|Lexatoga
|121
|2
|5
|5-1
|5-1½
|5-1
|4-hd
|6-7¾
|E. Walker
|3.70
|Derby Model
|119
|10
|8
|6-½
|7-1
|7-hd
|8-2
|7-5½
|D. Delgado
|55.90
|Bettys Bomber
|121
|9
|9
|8-hd
|9-1½
|10-2
|10-1½
|8-nk
|M. Allen
|48.40
|Split My Britches
|121
|1
|4
|3-2
|3-½
|9-1½
|9-1
|9-no
|H. Villa-Gomez
|81.10
|Congrats Smoke
|117
|11
|2
|2-3
|2-3
|2-1
|7-2
|10-4¼
|A. Valdes
|13.30
|Mutafaany
|121
|8
|10
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|W. Alencar
|107.80
|6 (6)
|Enjoy the Music
|6.00
|3.40
|3.00
|4 (4)
|Beach Pass
|6.00
|4.00
|5 (5)
|Adios Bobby
|7.60
$0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (1/3-7/10-2-3-2-6/10/12/13) 6 Correct Paid $390.94. $0.5 Pick 4 (2-3-2-6/10/12/13) 4 Correct Paid $210.05. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-2-6/10/12/13) 3 Correct Paid $21.55. $0.5 Trifecta (6-4-5) paid $53.15; $0.1 Superfecta (6-4-5-7) paid $40.95; Daily Double (2-6) paid $14.00; Exacta (6-4) paid $28.60; Attendance 172. $841,061. Handle $15,386. Total Handle $856,447.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.