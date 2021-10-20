2nd-$12,360, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy
Off 5:12. 6. dueled late,edged up
Fractional/Final Time: 22.490, 46.060, 58.390, 00.000, 00.000, 1:04.810.
Trainer: Cassandra Judd
Winner: CH F, 3, by Majestic City-Peppermint Queen
Scratched: Winrose Ellie, Wherethere'ssmoke, Bell the Cat.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Gucci Gal
|119
|8
|1
|2-1
|2-½
|3-½
|1-no
|M. Pino
|6.80
|3.60
|2.40
|2.40
|Cherokee Chatter
|121
|3
|7
|4-hd
|3-1½
|2-hd
|2-½
|P. Morales
|2.60
|2.20
|1.50
|Runaway Phyllis
|121
|4
|5
|1-2
|1-2
|1-1½
|3-1½
|H. Villa-Gomez
|5.00
|10.50
|La Reina Del Norte
|118
|2
|4
|3-1
|4-1
|4-3
|4-1¾
|E. Dominguez
|34.20
|Social Exclusion
|118
|1
|6
|7-10
|6-1
|5-3
|5-4½
|A. Ayala
|3.00
|Shomethesisters
|121
|5
|8
|8
|8
|8
|6-½
|M. Allen
|6.00
|My Own Passion
|118
|6
|2
|6-1
|7-2½
|6-½
|7-6¼
|E. Walker
|88.20
|Island Betty
|121
|7
|3
|5-½
|5-hd
|7-1
|8
|R. Knott
|81.80
Daily Double (5-10) paid $33.60; Exacta (10-4) paid $14.60; $0.1 Superfecta (10-4-5-2) paid $39.26; $0.5 Trifecta (10-4-5) paid $36.55;
