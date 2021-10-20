2nd-$12,360, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy

Off 5:12. 6. dueled late,edged up

Fractional/Final Time: 22.490, 46.060, 58.390, 00.000, 00.000, 1:04.810.

Trainer: Cassandra Judd

Winner: CH F, 3, by Majestic City-Peppermint Queen

Scratched: Winrose Ellie, Wherethere'ssmoke, Bell the Cat.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Gucci Gal119812-12-½3-½1-noM. Pino6.803.602.402.40
Cherokee Chatter121374-hd3-1½2-hd2-½P. Morales2.602.201.50
Runaway Phyllis121451-21-21-1½3-1½H. Villa-Gomez5.0010.50
La Reina Del Norte118243-14-14-34-1¾E. Dominguez34.20
Social Exclusion118167-106-15-35-4½A. Ayala3.00
Shomethesisters121588886-½M. Allen6.00
My Own Passion118626-17-2½6-½7-6¼E. Walker88.20
Island Betty121735-½5-hd7-18R. Knott81.80

Daily Double (5-10) paid $33.60; Exacta (10-4) paid $14.60; $0.1 Superfecta (10-4-5-2) paid $39.26; $0.5 Trifecta (10-4-5) paid $36.55;

