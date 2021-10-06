3rd-$20,000, , 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Equitrack, Clear

Off 5:43. 5. drew off,mild urging

Fractional/Final Time: 22.900, 45.480, 56.970, 00.000, 00.000, 1:08.950.

Trainer: Larry Hayes

Winner: B M, 6, by Showcasing (GB)-Distant Waters (GB)

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Riverside Walk121151-1½1-21-31-2P. Morales3.802.402.200.90
Suzie'ssteppinout1242664-½2-1½2-5¼S. Spieth2.602.202.70
Regal Chant121522-hd2-13-23-1½R. Allen, Jr.2.202.10
Starship Goddess121435-hd5-1½4-14-2½A. Valdes34.90
Midship Lady121613-13-1½5-75-12A. Stanley52.40
Heartbustingirl121344-1½666W. Martinez14.60

$0.5 Pick 3 (2-1-1) 3 Correct Paid $25.85. Daily Double (1-1) paid $22.00; Exacta (1-2) paid $8.60; $0.1 Superfecta (1-2-5-4) paid $1.40; $0.5 Trifecta (1-2-5) paid $3.60;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you