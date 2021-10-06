3rd-$20,000, , 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Equitrack, Clear
Off 5:43. 5. drew off,mild urging
Fractional/Final Time: 22.900, 45.480, 56.970, 00.000, 00.000, 1:08.950.
Trainer: Larry Hayes
Winner: B M, 6, by Showcasing (GB)-Distant Waters (GB)
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Riverside Walk
|121
|1
|5
|1-1½
|1-2
|1-3
|1-2
|P. Morales
|3.80
|2.40
|2.20
|0.90
|Suzie'ssteppinout
|124
|2
|6
|6
|4-½
|2-1½
|2-5¼
|S. Spieth
|2.60
|2.20
|2.70
|Regal Chant
|121
|5
|2
|2-hd
|2-1
|3-2
|3-1½
|R. Allen, Jr.
|2.20
|2.10
|Starship Goddess
|121
|4
|3
|5-hd
|5-1½
|4-1
|4-2½
|A. Valdes
|34.90
|Midship Lady
|121
|6
|1
|3-1
|3-1½
|5-7
|5-12
|A. Stanley
|52.40
|Heartbustingirl
|121
|3
|4
|4-1½
|6
|6
|6
|W. Martinez
|14.60
$0.5 Pick 3 (2-1-1) 3 Correct Paid $25.85. Daily Double (1-1) paid $22.00; Exacta (1-2) paid $8.60; $0.1 Superfecta (1-2-5-4) paid $1.40; $0.5 Trifecta (1-2-5) paid $3.60;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.