2nd-$15,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Equitrack, Cloudy

Off 5:11. Good. shook clr, held,drv

Fractional/Final Time: 25.210, 48.880, 1:13.020, 1:25.720, 00.000, 1:38.480.

Trainer: Marcus Vitali

Winner: DK B/ G, 3, by Bradester-J Gray

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Gage Has a Gray116111-½1-hd1-hd1-1½1-1¼P. Morales1.80
Generalonamission121543-23-1½3-1½2-½2-nkA. Gallardo1.50
Trappe the Dream117225-1½5-1½4-hd3-23-4½A. Valdes5.70
Storm Alfeet1213566664-4¼A. Ayala27.10
Golden Oak121664-½4-hd5-25-hd5-¾M. Pino3.80
O'Haire121432-2½2-2½2-14-16R. Allen, Jr.12.00
1 (1)Gage Has a Gray5.603.002.20
5 (5)Generalonamission3.202.20
2 (2)Trappe the Dream2.80

Daily Double (5-1) paid $24.00; Exacta (1-5) paid $18.80; $0.1 Superfecta (1-5-2-3) paid $10.79; $0.5 Trifecta (1-5-2) paid $14.15;

