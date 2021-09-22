2nd-$15,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Equitrack, Cloudy
Off 5:11. Good. shook clr, held,drv
Fractional/Final Time: 25.210, 48.880, 1:13.020, 1:25.720, 00.000, 1:38.480.
Trainer: Marcus Vitali
Winner: DK B/ G, 3, by Bradester-J Gray
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Gage Has a Gray
|116
|1
|1
|1-½
|1-hd
|1-hd
|1-1½
|1-1¼
|P. Morales
|1.80
|Generalonamission
|121
|5
|4
|3-2
|3-1½
|3-1½
|2-½
|2-nk
|A. Gallardo
|1.50
|Trappe the Dream
|117
|2
|2
|5-1½
|5-1½
|4-hd
|3-2
|3-4½
|A. Valdes
|5.70
|Storm Alfeet
|121
|3
|5
|6
|6
|6
|6
|4-4¼
|A. Ayala
|27.10
|Golden Oak
|121
|6
|6
|4-½
|4-hd
|5-2
|5-hd
|5-¾
|M. Pino
|3.80
|O'Haire
|121
|4
|3
|2-2½
|2-2½
|2-1
|4-1
|6
|R. Allen, Jr.
|12.00
|1 (1)
|Gage Has a Gray
|5.60
|3.00
|2.20
|5 (5)
|Generalonamission
|3.20
|2.20
|2 (2)
|Trappe the Dream
|2.80
Daily Double (5-1) paid $24.00; Exacta (1-5) paid $18.80; $0.1 Superfecta (1-5-2-3) paid $10.79; $0.5 Trifecta (1-5-2) paid $14.15;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.