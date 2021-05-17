BOSTON (AP) — Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) on Monday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.
The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $15.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.5 million.
The company's shares closed at $1.88. A year ago, they were trading at $2.72.
—————
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PIRS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PIRS