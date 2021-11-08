3rd-$30,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Two Miles and Three Eighths, Hurdle, Clear

Off 2:30. Good. dueled, prevailedla

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 4:13.800.

Trainer: Mark Beecher

Winner: B G, 5, by Sans Frontieres (IRE)-Foreign Citizen (IRE)

HorseWgtPP1/21M1 1/2M1 3/4MStrchFinJockeyOdds
Frontline Citizen15214-33-53-42-1½1-hd1-1A. Leventhal
Mr. Alec15435-14-24-53-12-302-45R. Geraghty
McSteamy14163-25-½5-hd4-½3-63-12½M. Boucher
Ace Ventura15421-hd1-hd2-31-24-½4-1¾S. McKenna
Caughtmeoncamera1435666555P. Hendriks
Honor Up15442-½2-41-hdG. Galligan

