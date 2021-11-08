3rd-$30,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Two Miles and Three Eighths, Hurdle, Clear
Off 2:30. Good. dueled, prevailedla
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 4:13.800.
Trainer: Mark Beecher
Winner: B G, 5, by Sans Frontieres (IRE)-Foreign Citizen (IRE)
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|1/2
|1M
|1 1/2M
|1 3/4M
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Frontline Citizen
|152
|1
|4-3
|3-5
|3-4
|2-1½
|1-hd
|1-1
|A. Leventhal
|Mr. Alec
|154
|3
|5-1
|4-2
|4-5
|3-1
|2-30
|2-45
|R. Geraghty
|McSteamy
|141
|6
|3-2
|5-½
|5-hd
|4-½
|3-6
|3-12½
|M. Boucher
|Ace Ventura
|154
|2
|1-hd
|1-hd
|2-3
|1-2
|4-½
|4-1¾
|S. McKenna
|Caughtmeoncamera
|143
|5
|6
|6
|6
|5
|5
|5
|P. Hendriks
|Honor Up
|154
|4
|2-½
|2-4
|1-hd
|—
|—
|—
|G. Galligan
Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.