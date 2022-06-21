DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 21, 2022--

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Scott Sheffield, will present at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference on Wednesday, June 22, at 3:05 p.m. ET.

The live presentation will be available to the public via webcast - click here. A few days after the presentation, access to an archived version of the webcast will be available by visiting Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com, selecting ‘Investors,’ and then selecting ‘Earnings & Webcasts.’

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com.

