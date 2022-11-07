SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022--
Pionyr Immunotherapeutics, Inc., a company developing first-in-class Myeloid Tuning TM antibody therapeutics that enhance the body’s anti-tumor immunity by altering, or “tuning,” immune cells within the tumor microenvironment, will present pre-clinical data showing the potential for its PY265 program to treat solid tumors, as a single agent and in combination with checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) therapy. The data will be presented in a poster session at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37 th annual meeting November 10 th to the 11 th in Boston, Massachusetts.
PY265 is a monoclonal antibody targeting macrophage receptor with a collagenous structure (MARCO), a protein expressed on the surfaces of immuno-suppressive myeloid cells including tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) and monocytic myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs). In experiments with human monocyte-derived macrophages, PY265 bound MARCO and stimulated myeloid cell reprogramming through induction of rapid phosphorylation events, transcriptional activation of pro-inflammatory pathways, production of cytokines and chemokines, and upregulation of cell surface activation receptors. By reprogramming myeloid cells, PY265 remodels the TME to unleash anti-tumor immunity and converts CPI-resistant tumors into treatment-responsive tumors.
In mice, a murine version of PY265 demonstrated significant anti-tumor activity—as a single agent in CPI-sensitive tumor models and in combination with anti-PD-1 in CPI-resistant tumor models. In a non-human primate toxicokinetic study, PY265 was generally well tolerated at all dose levels tested.
“MARCO is an attractive target for Myeloid Tuning representing a novel mechanism of action distinct from other myeloid-directed therapies currently in development,” said Kevin Baker, Ph.D., Pionyr Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer. “Inside the tumor microenvironment, MARCO is highly expressed on immunosuppressive myeloid cells, and blocking MARCO has been shown in earlier studies to reprogram those immunosuppressive cells into pro-inflammatory myeloid cells. The data we present at SITC is consistent with the body of research in myeloid tuning we’ve assembled, adds to our confidence in the powerful therapeutic potential for this approach, and supports clinical development of PY265.”
About Myeloid Tuning TM
Pionyr has developed a therapeutic platform called Myeloid Tuning TM, a process that rebalances the tumor microenvironment (TME) to promote anti-tumor immunity. Myeloid cells are a type of immune cell and are part of a family of cell types that regulate both the activation and suppression of the immune response to cancer.
One such critical type of myeloid cell, tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs), are a key component of the TME. TAMs are generally categorized into two functionally contrasting subtypes, called M1-like and M2-like macrophages. M1-like macrophages are inflammatory and have anti-tumor functions, including directly mediating antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC) to kill tumor cells. Alternatively, M2-like macrophages are immune suppressive, and thereby inhibit T-cell-mediated anti-tumor responses, allowing for tumor angiogenesis, growth, and progression.
Myeloid Tuning describes the process of introducing agents that shift the balance of inhibitory myeloid cells—including M2-like TAMs—toward a more inflammatory, M1-like phenotype, to promote anti-tumor immune responses in the TME that destroy solid tumors.
About Pionyr Immunotherapeutics
Pionyr is exploiting novel target discovery and antibody generation platform technologies to create the next generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics after checkpoint inhibitors. The company’s initial approach, termed “Myeloid Tuning TM,” is designed to enhance the immune system’s anti-tumor response by specifically altering the cellular infiltrate of the tumor microenvironment. Pionyr’s two lead programs in Phase 1 development, PY314 and PY159 targeting TREM2 and TREM1 respectively, are designed to selectively deplete and in some cases reprogram certain tumor-associated macrophages responsible for immunosuppression. In July 2020, Pionyr entered into a transformational alliance with Gilead Sciences whereby Gilead acquired a minority interest in the company and has an exclusive option to acquire Pionyr upon completion of certain Phase 1b studies. Pionyr’s additional investors include New Enterprise Associates, OrbiMed, SV Health Investors, Sofinnova Ventures, Vida Ventures, Osage University Partners, Mission Bay Capital, and Trinitas Ventures. For more information, please visit www.pionyrtx.com.
