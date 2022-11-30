NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022--
Pipedrive, the global sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue management platform for small businesses, today announced that it has successfully renewed its ISO 27001:2013 certificate.
“As an award-winning SaaS solution provider, protecting the information and data of our stakeholders, including customers, shareholders and employees, is our top priority. Being an ISO 27001:2013 certified company demonstrates that Pipedrive’s information security management system aligns with international information security best practices. This allows us to make informed decisions based on risk management and ensure data integrity. We are committed to providing our customers with the assurance that their data is safe in our hands,” said John Mutuski, Chief Information Security Officer, Pipedrive.
Compared with Pipedrive’s previous certification, the company has widened its scope. Now, Tallinn (Estonia), Tartu (Estonia), Prague (Czechia), and Berlin (Germany) are certified. As to the services, the certification specifies the information security management system (ISMS), supporting Pipedrive Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software as a Service (SaaS) Application hosted at Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Rackspace Technology. The ISMS includes hosting technical, administrative, and physical controls designed to secure its customer and employee information within the context of overall business risks.
The successful renewal of the certification demonstrates Pipedrive’s ongoing commitment to creating and maintaining the most stringent controls for protecting and securing information provided to it. For more information about Pipedrive’s dedication to proactive risk management, please visit: https://www.pipedrive.com/en/features/privacy-security
ISO 27001:2013 is an internationally recognized security standard specifying the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system within the context of the organization. It also includes requirements for the assessment and treatment of information security risks tailored to the needs of the organization.
To learn more about the validity and scope of the certification, check here.
About Pipedrive
Founded in 2010, Pipedrive is the global sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue management platform for small businesses. Today, Pipedrive is used by revenue teams at more than 100,000 companies worldwide. Pipedrive is headquartered in New York and has offices across Europe and the US. The company is backed by a majority holder Vista Equity Partners, and Bessemer Venture Partners, Insight Partners, Atomico, DTCP, and Rembrandt Venture Partners. Learn more at www.pipedrive.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005121/en/
CONTACT: Press contacts:
Maie-Liisa Sildnik
maieliisa.sildnik@pipedrive.com
+372 55605205
KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: INTERNET SECURITY DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE
SOURCE: Pipedrive
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 11/30/2022 07:34 AM/DISC: 11/30/2022 07:34 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005121/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.