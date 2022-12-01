SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022--
Pipeline Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision neuroregeneration, announced today that management will participate in the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Healthcare Private Company Virtual Conference. Carmine Stengone, Pipeline’s CEO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat with an RBC research analyst on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 3:50 pm ET. Company management will also participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.
About Pipeline Therapeutics
Pipeline Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for precision neuroregeneration including myelin restoration, synaptogenesis and axonal repair. The Company has a broad pipeline of programs to address multiple CNS disorders. Its flagship program, PIPE-307, has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials - a SAD/MAD study and a PET study - in healthy volunteers, and has received Investigational New Drug clearance from the Food and Drug Administration to initiate clinical development in relapsing-remitting MS patients.
