Pipeline Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision neuroregeneration, today announced that company management will present at the 21 st Annual Virtual Needham Healthcare Conference, taking place from April 11-14, 2022. Carmine Stengone, Pipeline’s President and CEO, will present a company overview on April 13, 2022 at 4:30 pm ET. Company management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.
About Pipeline Therapeutics
Pipeline Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for precision neuroregeneration including myelin restoration, synaptogenesis and axonal repair. The Company has a broad pipeline of programs to address CNS and neuro-otology conditions. Its flagship program, PIPE-307, has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers and has received IND clearance from the FDA to initiate a Phase 1b/2a trial in relapsing-remitting MS patients. For more information, please visit www.pipelinetherapeutics.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.
CONTACT: Company Contact:
Peter Slover
CFO
ir@pipeline-tx.comInvestor Contact:
Amy Conrad
858-914-1962
