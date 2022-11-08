SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022--
Pipeline Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision neuroregeneration, announced today that it will present two posters at the SFN 2022 Neuroscience Annual Meeting, taking place November 12-16, 2022, in San Diego, CA.
Poster Presentation Details:
Title: “ Discovery of remyelination therapeutics that overcome the effects of inflammatory macrophages on oligodendrocyte formation”
Poster Number: 194.11
Session Title: Mechanisms and Therapeutics of Demyelinating and Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Date/Time: November 13, 2022, 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Title: “ PIPE-791, a potent brain-penetrant selective LPA1 antagonist, reduces neuroinflammation in vivo”
Poster Number: 377.27
Session Title: Mechanisms of Neurodegeneration and Neuroprotective Therapies
Date/Time: November 14, 2022, 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
More information can be found on the meeting website at SFN Meeting 2022 | 12-16 Nov 2022 | San Diego, USA.
About Pipeline Therapeutics
Pipeline Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for precision neuroregeneration including myelin restoration, synaptogenesis and axonal repair. The Company has a broad pipeline of programs to address multiple CNS disorders. Its flagship program, PIPE-307, has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials - a SAD/MAD study and a PET study - in healthy volunteers, and has received Investigational New Drug clearance from the Food and Drug Administration to initiate clinical development in relapsing-remitting MS patients.
For more information, please visit www.pipelinetherapeutics.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.
