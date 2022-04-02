DOVER, N.H. (AP) — Haven, New Hampshire’s largest domestic and sexual violence prevention agency, and the Dover Housing Authority are partnering to build affordable housing units for survivors of domestic violence.
The idea for the proposed six-unit apartment development has been in the works since the housing authority's former leader approached Haven a few years ago.
“Through this collaboration, we really do hope to create better outcomes for survivors and be able to, at least from Haven side, strengthen the linkages between survivors and community-based resources, to have a longterm impact by letting these survivors have a safe place to reside,” Kara Rodenhizer, manager of Haven’s housing programs, told Foster’s Daily Democrat.
Emergency shelters meet the immediate needs of survivors fleeing abuse, but Haven is seeing shelter stays lengthen due to lack of affordable housing, she said.
Ryan Crosby, executive director of the Housing Authority, hopes the partnership makes a real difference.
“This is a prime example of how that innovative synergy can create something meaningful to help address multiple causes of housing instability,” he said.
The apartments will have multiple bedrooms to accommodate families and Haven will offer supportive services to residents, Rodenhizer said.
The project is estimated to cost $1 million to $1.5 million and construction is expected to start by early next year.
