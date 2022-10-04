PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022--
Today, Planar, a global leader in visualization technology, announced a new addition to the company’s portfolio of outdoor fine pitch LED display solutions with the release of a fine pitch, high bright outdoor LED video wall designed for up close viewing. The Planar ® Luminate ™ Ultra Series LED video wall display features coated LEDs to deliver ruggedness and exceptional image detail for high-ambient light environments.
Planar announces fine pitch, high bright Planar Luminate Ultra Series video wall line for outdoor applications. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Planar Luminate Ultra Series is designed to enhance viewing angles, providing nearly 140-degree visibility with limited interference, even in direct sunlight. Featuring models in 1.5 and 1.9 millimeter pixel pitches and up to 3,500-nit brightness, the Planar Luminate Ultra Series supports comfortable viewing from as close as six feet for applications spanning transportation signage, retail exteriors, poolside cinema, entertainment, hospitality and other large venue facilities.
“We have seen strong demand for high pixel-density LED displays designed to perform in sunlight and outdoor conditions,” said Steve Seminario, vice president of product marketing at Planar. “Planar Luminate Ultra Series brings together fine pitch, high brightness and a coating technology that protects while delivering beautiful outdoor viewing. It’s a unique combination we are excited to bring to customers.”
In addition to supporting wall-mounted, corner, convex and concave installations, the solution offers customers the flexibility to create a video wall of nearly any size. With full front-side and rear installation and service, Planar Luminate Ultra Series customers also benefit from enhanced deployment versatility and simplified maintenance.
Featuring an IP65 Ingress Protection Rating, the displays incorporate protective treatments designed to withstand weather conditions, dust and water. For added assurance and ruggedness, Planar Luminate Ultra Series displays include a protective coating that fills the gaps between LEDs. This not only strengthens weather protection, but also increases visual contrast for deeper black levels.
The Planar Luminate Ultra Series will begin shipping in October and be available through Planar’s global network of authorized resellers. For more information, visit www.planar.com/LuminateUltra.
About Planar
Planar is a global leader in visualization technology, delivering best-in-class image performance for the world’s most demanding environments. From broadcast studios and virtual production and extended reality stages to government, corporate, and educational facilities, the world’s leading organizations use Planar’s broad selection of display solutions in applications ranging from digital signage, simulation and production to large scale events and large-scale visualization. Planar is the global market leader for LED video displays, narrow pixel pitch LED displays and ultra-narrow pixel pitch LED displays (Futuresource 2022). Founded in 1983, Planar is headquartered in Oregon, USA with offices and manufacturing facilities in Oregon, Europe and Asia.
