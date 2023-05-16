Planar Expands Outdoor Rated Fine Pitch LED Line with 1.2mm Pixel Pitch Display

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 16, 2023--
Today, Planar, a global leader in visualization technology, announced the addition of a 1.2mm pixel pitch to award-winning Planar Luminate Ultra Series line of outdoor LED video wall displays. The newest addition to the series delivers the finest outdoor pitch by using MicroLED technology to enable a 1.2mm pitch while also achieving superior performance in an outdoor rated LED display.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005195/en/
Planar announces expansion of Planar Luminate Ultra Series outdoor LED video wall line with new 1.2mm model (Photo: Business Wire)
The finest outdoor pixel pitch LED available, the Planar Luminate Ultra Series 1.2mm utilizes MicroLED technology to enhance the image with increased black levels and 150-degree visibility while a proprietary coating ensures outdoor ruggedness and enhanced high ambient light visual performance.
Named the 2022 rAVe Best of CEDIA Expo Award winner in the best new outdoor display category, the Planar Luminate Ultra Series is perfectly suited for any situation where outdoor, close viewing and more detailed content is used including transportation signage, retail exteriors, poolside cinema, entertainment, hospitality and other large venue facilities.
“An increasing number of customers are designing fully outdoor applications that demand close viewing distances and high pixel density,” said Steve Seminario, vice president of product marketing at Planar. “With Planar Luminate Ultra Series now supporting down to 1.2mm pitch, we are able to deliver the ruggedness, brightness and fine viewing characteristics that meet this challenge.”
Designed to enhance viewing angles, providing nearly 150-degree visibility with limited interference, even in high-ambient light environments, the Planar Luminate Ultra Series features models in 1.2, 1.5 and 1.9 millimeter pixel pitches and up to 3,500-nit brightness. In addition to supporting wall-mounted, corner, convex and concave installations, the series offers customers the flexibility to create a video wall of nearly any size. With full front-side and rear installation and service, Planar Luminate Ultra Series customers also benefit from enhanced deployment versatility and simplified maintenance.
Planar Luminate Ultra Series displays are backed by the benefits of Planar, a US-based display manufacturer with 40 years of proven reliability, and local pre- and post-sales support.
The Planar Luminate Ultra Series, including the 1.2mm model, is available to order through Planar’s global network of authorized resellers. For more information visit www.planar.com/LuminateUltra or visit Planar Booth #2243 at InfoComm 2023.
About Planar
Planar is a global leader in visualization technology, delivering best-in-class image performance for the world’s most demanding environments. From broadcast studios and virtual production and extended reality stages to government, corporate, and educational facilities, the world’s leading organizations use Planar’s broad selection of display solutions in applications ranging from digital signage, simulation and production to large scale events and large-scale visualization. Planar is the global market leader for LED video displays, narrow pixel pitch LED displays and ultra-narrow pixel pitch LED displays (Futuresource 2022). Founded in 1983, Planar is headquartered in Oregon, USA with offices and manufacturing facilities in Oregon, Europe and Asia.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005195/en/
CONTACT: Blu Print Public Relations:team@bluprintpr.net, 503-850-2454
Planar: Kim Brown,pr@planar.com
KEYWORD: OREGON UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY AUDIO/VIDEO HARDWARE SEMICONDUCTOR
SOURCE: Planar
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 05/16/2023 12:00 PM/DISC: 05/16/2023 12:00 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005195/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.