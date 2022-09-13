Planar Expands VP and XR Product Portfolio with Debut of Planar Venue Pro VX Series

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022--
Today, Planar, a global leader in visualization technology, announced the launch of the Planar ® Venue ™ Pro VX Series, a family of indoor fine pixel pitch LED video wall displays delivering exceptional in-camera visual performance for virtual production (VP) and extended reality (XR), as well as on-camera visual performance for broadcasters. The series combines high performing scan and refresh rates with high brightness and narrow pixel pitches, making it well-suited for LED XR stages in markets as diverse as film and video production, corporate, broadcast, rental and staging, and live events.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005322/en/
Planar expands VP & XR product portfolio with new Planar Venue Pro VX Series with enhanced features for maximized in-camera performance. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Designed to support hanging, stacked or wall-mounted installations, Planar Venue Pro VX Series expands on the capabilities of the industry leader’s first solution designed to revolutionize the production of realistic in-screen and on-screen content, the Planar ® CarbonLight ™ VX Series. With support for HDR-ready content, a wide color gamut, including up to DCI-P3 color space, and compatibility with a wide range of cameras, the Planar Venue Pro VX Series delivers the unmatched visual performance and deployment versatility today’s companies need to develop lifelike recorded, streamed or broadcast video content.
The release of the Planar Venue Pro VX Series bolsters the Planar Studios initiative and expands the company’s portfolio of visualization solutions designed to support VP and XR. The newest addition will be backed by Planar’s dedicated VP and XR team, which includes pre-sales and post-sales support from local experts. This reinforces the industry leader’s commitment to making such applications streamlined and available to mainstream markets.
“Increasing popularity of VP and XR applications presents a need for high performing but versatile LED display products,” said Steve Seminario, vice president of product marketing at Planar. “The Planar Venue Pro VX Series takes learnings from the award-winning Planar CarbonLight VX Series, offering customers the most sought-after features in a flexible, economical LED solution that’s designed to maximize in-camera performance.”
The new Planar Venue Pro VX Series is designed to reduce the complexity of setup and teardown, featuring magnetically-attachable cabinets with quick locks for single-person installation. The series also includes mechanical features to suit both temporary applications and fixed installations.
The series is available in 1.9 and 2.5 millimeter pixel pitches and compatible with Brompton LED processors and LED controllers from Colorlight.
The Planar Venue Pro VX Series is shipping this month and available through Planar’s global network of authorized resellers. For more information, visit www.planar.com/VenueProVX.
About Planar
Planar is a global leader in visualization technology, delivering best-in-class image performance for the world’s most demanding environments. From broadcast studios and virtual production and extended reality stages to government, corporate, and educational facilities, the world’s leading organizations use Planar’s broad selection of display solutions in applications ranging from digital signage, simulation and production to large scale events and large-scale visualization. Planar is the global market leader for LED video displays, narrow pixel pitch LED displays and ultra-narrow pixel pitch LED displays (Futuresource 2022). Founded in 1983, Planar is headquartered in Oregon, USA with offices and manufacturing facilities in Oregon, Europe and Asia.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005322/en/
CONTACT: Blu Print Public Relations:team@bluprintpr.net, 503-850-2454
Planar: Kim Brown,pr@planar.com
KEYWORD: OREGON UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY AUDIO/VIDEO HARDWARE VOIP
SOURCE: Planar
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/13/2022 12:00 PM/DISC: 09/13/2022 12:03 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005322/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.