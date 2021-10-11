SANTEE, Calif. — A small plane crashed near Santana High School in Santee early Monday afternoon, sparking fires in a residential area, authorities said.
Santee fire Chief John Garlow said a twin-engine plane reportedly crashed into at least one home, then struck a box truck in a residential area near Greencastle Street and Jeremy Street.
Two people who suffered burns were taken to a hospital.
The Cessna C340 crashed around 12:15 p.m. Pacific time, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
As of about 2 p.m., FAA officials said they did not know how many people were on board.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.
Footage from a KGTV helicopter showed two residential buildings on fire, with what appeared to be a gutted UPS truck nearby. Firefighters were working to douse the blaze.
Sheriff’s Department officials asked the public to avoid the area. They also closed two streets: Jeremy Street and North Magnolia Avenue are both closed between Second Street and Mast Boulevard.
A temporary evacuation point for people affected by the plane crash has been set up at the Cameron Family YMCA on Riverwalk Drive, sheriff’s officials said.
Santana High School officials tweeted that all students were “secure.”
———
©2021 The San Diego Union-Tribune. Visit sandiegouniontribune.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.