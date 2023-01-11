ST. CATHARINES, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023--
Due to its ongoing successful delivery of Anaerobic Digesters (AD) and Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) technology into the North American market, PlanET Biogas has created PlanET Organics, a new company specifically focused on food waste processing and nutrient recovery technologies. This complementary platform will enhance PlanET’s leadership position in the organics to renewable energy market and help it execute both manure based and complex food waste projects in the US and Canada.
Leading this new endeavor will be recently hired Mike Muffels, formerly of GHD, who brings close to 20 years of experience in the AD, RNG and Organics Processing sectors. As the newly appointed Program Director of Organics, Mike and his team will guide leading edge designs through project development to implementation. Known for his adaptive leadership approach, Mike has successfully led a wide array of projects, ranging from smaller, on-farm, manure based AD and composting systems to larger, municipal biogas projects. His proven track record of delivering organics management and RNG projects is based on his understanding of all aspects of a project life cycle having performed key roles on projects across Canada and globally.
To further complement PlanET’s market expansion, David Thompson has been hired as the Director of Business Development. Joining us from Walker Industries, David comes with more than 15 years’ experience in the field of Engineering, Business Development and Project Management. An experienced leader in his field, Dave has a proven track record of developing and managing large, complex biogas, chemical and renewable energy projects and has played an instrumental role in growing Walker Industries’ landfill gas to energy portfolio over the past 5+ years. David’s efforts will be focused on the continued growth of PlanET’s business activities across North America.
After three consecutive years of doubling its North American staffing levels, PlanET has promoted Nils Hirsch, formerly General Manager to the position of Vice President – Engineering, Sales and Procurement and has promoted Patrick Cluckey, formerly Operations Manager to the position of Vice President – Operations. In their expanded roles, both Patrick and Nils will continue to lead and support the dedicated efforts of PlanET’s ongoing presence in North America.
“We have uniquely positioned our company in the North American biogas market and our ongoing growth is a testament to the hard work and perseverance this great team has put forth in achieving our objectives,” said Derek Hundert, President of PlanET. “With over 40 North American installations in operation or construction, we are just beginning to reach the potential this market has to offer.”
About PlanET Biogas
Biogas pioneers since 1998, PlanET is a leader in the North American agriculture biogas sector and is among the world leaders in the biogas industry. With over 600 AD installations and over 80 RNG plants worldwide, PlanET continues to promote biogas as a renewable energy source that delivers business success while protecting the climate. Our highly motivated and trained staff are customer focused and PlanET biogas plants are characterized by reliability, innovation and efficiency.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005775/en/
CONTACT: David Thompson, P.Eng. PMP
Director of Business Development – North America
KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENVIRONMENT OTHER ENERGY CHEMICALS/PLASTICS OIL/GAS ALTERNATIVE ENERGY MANUFACTURING OTHER NATURAL RESOURCES ENERGY AGRICULTURE NATURAL RESOURCES
SOURCE: PlanET Biogas
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 01/11/2023 08:10 AM/DISC: 01/11/2023 08:11 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005775/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.