HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $14 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Hampton, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 21 cents per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.
The fitness center operator posted revenue of $137.3 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $122.9 million.
Planet Fitness expects full-year earnings in the range of 65 cents to 70 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $530 million to $540 million.
Planet Fitness shares have declined slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $74.26, a climb of 46% in the last 12 months.
