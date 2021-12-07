SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2021--
Planet Labs Inc. (“Planet” or the “Company”), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results for the quarter ended October 31, 2021, after market close on Monday, December 13, 2021. Planet’s management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results and business outlook at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT the same day.
The event will be accessible as a webcast and a conference call.
- The webcast can be accessed at www.planet.com/investors. If you would like to pre-register for the webcast, please go to the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/205904976
- If you would prefer to register for the conference call, please go to the following link: https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/9524/planet-fiscal-q3-2022-earnings-call/ You will then receive your access details via email.
About Planet
Planet is a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, committed to using space to help life on Earth. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing and compiling data from over 3 million images per day. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to over 600 customers, comprising the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery.
To learn more, please visit planet.com.
