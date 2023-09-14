WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2023--
Today, the Plant Based Products Council (PBPC) announced that the second annual PBPC conference will take place from Apr. 8-10, 2024, in Omaha, NE. Building on the success of last year’s inaugural gathering in Washington, D.C., PBPC 2024: Circular Solutions will convene industry leaders, policymakers, and visionaries in the heart of America’s bioeconomy to discuss the industry’s current landscape and what lies ahead.
“We’re looking forward to reconvening last year’s attendees, and new stakeholders in the plant-based products industry, at PBPC 2024,” said PBPC Acting Executive Director Jamaica Gayle. “ PBPC 2024 will explore the innovations, business models, and policies influencing the lifecycle of bioproducts in the promotion of a more circular economy. Our wide variety of speakers, breakout sessions, and panels will dive into critical aspects of the plant-based products industry, including state and federal policy updates, trends in innovation and research, feedstock diversity, consumer interest in plant-based products, product performance, and end-of-life considerations, among other topics.”
PBPC also announced Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen as its first confirmed speaker for PBPC 2024: Circular Solutions.
“Nebraska is thrilled to host the Plant Based Products Council’s annual conference, PBPC 2024: Circular Solutions. We’re looking forward to the opportunity to showcase Nebraska’s leadership in the bioeconomy, and we welcome our like-minded peers from both near and far,” said Governor Pillen. “As a keynote speaker at PBPC 2023, I was honored to meet with PBPC members, business representatives from many different areas of the bioeconomy, leaders from the state and federal levels, and other stakeholders in the plant-based products space. I know this year will prove just as beneficial for all of us who are fighting to advance the bioeconomy.”
Early registration and sponsorship opportunities are available through Jan. 31, 2024, and attendees can now book reduced rates at the Omaha Marriott Downtown at the Capitol District.
For more information, please reach out to Keniece Barbee at keniece@pbpc.com or go to https://pbpc.com/pbpc2024/.
About Plant Based Products Council
PBPC is an association of like-minded organizations that are advocating for a shift toward a more circular bioeconomy through greater adoption of renewable, plant-based materials supported by appropriate end-of-life infrastructure. We educate stakeholders and advocate for programs and policies that will support the growth of the plant-based products industry, helping to harness its environmental and economic potential to deliver a more sustainable future. Learn more at www.pbpc.com.
CONTACT: Jacqueline Boggess
