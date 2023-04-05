COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 5, 2023--
Plaskolite LLC (“Plaskolite”), a global leader in manufacturing engineering thermoplastics, today announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire the land, buildings and equipment of a facility in Matamoros, Mexico from Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a specialty material solutions provider. This facility specializes in the production of cell cast acrylic sheet, which serves a diverse range of applications, including display, signage, construction, marine and sanitary products.
The advantageous location of this acquired facility enables Plaskolite to better serve the North American market and offer a full suite of acrylic sheet technologies – extruded, continuous cast and cell cast. The facility also complements Plaskolite’s existing cell cast operations at its Gerona, Spain facility. Plaskolite will offer its cell cast PMMA sheet as OPTIX® Cell Cast Sheet. Plaskolite’s customers will benefit from customizable orders across its entire line of OPTIX Acrylic, TUFFAK® Polycarbonate, VIVAK® PETG, POLYGAL® MultiWall and ABS sheet formulations. Product shipments from the Matamoros plant are expected to begin in the second half of 2023.
Ryan Schroeder, President and CEO at Plaskolite, said, “We look forward to expanding our North American footprint with the acquisition of this highly strategic facility. This facility will strengthen our product offering for our customers, who value an extensive range of manufacturing methods. We are excited to better serve our customers with this acquisition.”
Thomas Chadwick, Principal – Manufactured Products at Pritzker Private Capital, said, “The acquisition of the Matamoros facility represents a compelling opportunity for Plaskolite to expand its existing North American acrylic sheet business into new technologies and better serve existing customers. We are thrilled for the Plaskolite team and welcome the Matamoros team to the Plaskolite and PPC families.”
Trinseo’s Matamoros facility is located on nearly 11 acres in Matamoros City in the State of Tamaulipas, Mexico.
The proposed transaction is expected to close in the next few weeks.
About Plaskolite, LLC
Founded in 1950 in Columbus, Ohio, by Donald G. Dunn and family, Plaskolite, LLC is a global leader in the manufacturing of engineering thermoplastics, including Acrylic, Polycarbonate, ABS and PETG Sheet, Lighting Profiles and PMMA Polymers. Plaskolite is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with the Dunn family, management and other co-investors. Plaskolite’s customized products are used in a wide variety of applications, including windows, doors, lighting, signs, point-of-purchase displays, transportation, security and bath products. Plaskolite serves a diverse customer base including distributors, OEMs and retailers. For more information, please visit www.plaskolite.com.
About Trinseo
Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a specialty material solutions provider, partners with companies to bring ideas to life in an imaginative, smart and sustainably focused manner by combining its premier expertise, forward-looking innovations and best-in-class materials to unlock value for companies and consumers.
From design to manufacturing, Trinseo taps into decades of experience in diverse material solutions to address customers’ unique challenges in a wide range of industries, including building and construction, consumer goods, medical and mobility.
Trinseo’s approximately 3,400 employees bring endless creativity to reimagining the possibilities with clients all over the world from the company’s locations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Trinseo reported net sales of approximately $5.0 billion in 2022. Discover more by visiting www.trinseo.com and connecting with Trinseo on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and WeChat.
About Pritzker Private Capital
Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm's differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.
