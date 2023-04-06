Platform9 Named Leader in "GigaOm Radar for Evaluating Managed Kubernetes Solutions" Report

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 6, 2023--
Platform9, the leader in helping enterprises with a better way to go cloud native, today announced that GigaOm has named it a Leader and an Outperformer in its 2023 " GigaOm Radar for Managed Kubernetes Solutions" report for the second year in a row. GigaOm Radar reports evaluate vendors on innovation, maturity, vision, the capacity of execution, and other criteria that impact overall IT strategy.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230406005117/en/
Platform9 earns Leader and Outperformer positions in the 2023 GigaOm Managed Kubernetes Radar report. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report compares 13 leading managed Kubernetes vendors and identifies industry Leaders, Challengers, and New Entrants, based on a breakdown of each vendor's offerings across various criteria. That criteria includes hybrid cloud, pricing model, multizone deployments, application lifecycle solutions, security, and interoperability. Additional evaluation metrics included architecture, flexibility, scalability, manageability and ease of use, and ecosystem.
"Achieving Leader and Outperformer positions for a second year in the GigaOm Radar report reinforces our continued focus on empowering enterprises with a better option for modernization and better outcomes," said Bhaskar Gorti, CEO of Platform9. "By offering a managed Kubernetes solution that can work on-premises, at the edge, on bare metal implementations, and even in air-gapped environments, we give our customers the flexibility and control they need to meet their business challenges with the right technology as the enabler."
According to the report, “Platform9 Managed Kubernetes (PMK) provides a flexible and robust approach to managed Kubernetes, deftly balancing customer needs for features and functionality with stability and support. Using the latest open source technology, with the added benefit of expert support, Platform9 provides recommendations for tested and supported integrations and components throughout the stack."
Platform9’s strengths as listed in the report include, "...ease of use and lifecycle management, with broad support for customer choice of deployment location and feature set. Investment in support expertise removes the operational burden from customers who want to use Kubernetes without having to manage it. Platform9 is a good solution for customers who need more control of their infrastructure, data, and applications while still accessing the benefits of the cloud. "
Platform9’s position in the report puts it in line with industry giants like AWS, Google, and Microsoft. Not only does the report show that Platform9 can compete with these companies, it also rates the platform as outperforming these companies in hybrid and multi-cloud environments with exceptional ratings in cost optimization, architecture, flexibility, scalability, ease of use, and other criteria.
GigaOm provides additional information into its full vendor assessment in its companion report: Key Criteria for Evaluating Managed Kubernetes Solutions. The Key Criteria report provides detailed market sector analysis that assesses the impact that key product features and criteria have on top-line solution characteristics—such as scalability, performance, and total cost of ownership (TCO)—that drive purchase decisions.
Platform9 is providing complementary access to the GigaOm Radar Report. Access the report now to learn more about this fast-evolving market, key players, and why Platform9 was named a leader with detailed evaluation criteria and ratings of other players.
About Platform9
Platform9 empowers enterprises with a faster, better, and more cost-effective way to go cloud native. Its fully automated container management and orchestration solution delivers cost control, resource reduction, and speed of application deployment. Its unique always-on assurance™ technology ensures 24/7 non-stop operations through remote monitoring, automated upgrades, and proactive problem resolution, Innovative enterprises like Juniper, Kingfisher Plc, Mavenir, Redfin, and Cloudera achieve 4x faster time-to-market, up to 90% reduction in operational costs, and 99.99% uptime. Platform9 is an inclusive, globally distributed company backed by leading investors.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230406005117/en/
CONTACT: Media and Analyst Contact
Dawn Hoefferle
Platform9
Email:media@platform9.com
630.525.1848
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA MANAGEMENT SECURITY TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE NETWORKS INTERNET
SOURCE: Platform9
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 04/06/2023 11:15 AM/DISC: 04/06/2023 11:15 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230406005117/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.