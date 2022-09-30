Platin Monaco 5.1.2 with WiSA SoundSend Wins 2022 CE Pro BEST Products

BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022--
CE Pro has announced the winners of the 2022 CE Pro BEST (Best Electronics Systems Technologies) Awards at CEDIA Expo, and among the prestigious winners is Platin Audio ’s latest launch, the Platin Audio Monaco 5.1.2 with WiSA SoundSend.
The newest product from Platin Audio, the Monaco 5.1.2 with WiSA SoundSend, has been recognized as CE Pro BEST Product winner for 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
The new product combines state-of-the-art WiSA technology and the power of Dolby Atmos as the market’s first wireless audio system to incorporate true Dolby Atmos up-firing speakers. These speakers provide a truly immersive and spatial sound arena for listeners – perfect for enjoying today’s movies and shows produced using multichannel, high-definition audio formats.
“Our Monaco 5.1.2 is designed to bring the joy of cinema sound to any home environment, whether it be hearing dragons swooping overhead or feeling like you’re at the big game. Our immersive audio solution, coupled with a simple plug-and-play setup, makes it easier than ever to experience rich, crystal-clear sound,” said Kevin McDonald, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Platin Audio. “We are honored to have our latest system recognized among the best new audio products before it even hits shelves.”
The BEST Award winners were announced during the CEDIA Expo today. All entries were judged on innovation, functionality, competitive advantages and benefits to the installer by industry leaders, along with the editors of CE Pro.
“2022 has been an amazing year as the custom electronics industry rebounded from the pandemic and battled the supply chain, yet the manufacturers responded with incredible ingenuity and perseverance,” says Arlen Schweiger, executive editor of CE Pro, the leading trade publication for the custom electronics smart home industry. “Homeowners rely on integrators to identify and install the right solutions to meet their needs. The BEST Awards recognize the companies that are developing these innovative technologies and elevating the home experience.”
The system will retail for $1,499 at select stores nationwide and online beginning mid-October. Pre-ordering is currently available here.
To learn more about Platin Audio, visit www.platinaudio.us or connect with the brand on Facebook.
About Platin Audio
Our dedicated team of designers, visionaries, and engineers form the passionate team we proudly call Platin Audio. We’re fanatical about dynamic sound and design simplicity. We understand that audio is a vital component of the stories that enrich our lives, and we strive to make every moment a memorable and emotionally-connected experience. Platin means immersive sound that’s so good, you don’t just hear it—you feel it. For more information about Platin Audio, please visit: www.platinaudio.us.
About WiSA, LLC
WiSA® educates, evangelizes and promotes solutions for spatial audio in the home. Working in collaboration with technology developed by WiSA Technologies, Inc., WiSA Association engages with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers, and ecosystem partners to make immersive audio an experience everyone can enjoy. WiSA, LLC - the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association - is a wholly owned subsidiary of WiSA Technologies, Inc. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisatechnologies.com.
About WiSA Technologies, Inc
WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is the developer of spatial, wireless sound technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems marketed under the WiSA brands. WiSA’s technology delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Headquartered in Beaverton, OR, WiSA has sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea and California. For more information, please visit: www.wisatechnologies.com.
