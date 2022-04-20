DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 20, 2022--
The "Platinum Based Cancer Drug Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report predicts the global platinum based cancer drug market to grow with a CAGR of 3.62% over the forecast period from 2021-2027.
The report on the global platinum based cancer drug market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The study on platinum based cancer drug market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.
The report on platinum based cancer drug market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global platinum based cancer drug market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global platinum based cancer drug market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
What does this Report Deliver?
- Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the platinum based cancer drug market.
- Complete coverage of all the segments in the platinum based cancer drug market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.
- Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global platinum based cancer drug market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
- IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.
Company Profiles
The companies covered in the report include:
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi
- Qilu Pharmaceutical Co.
- Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Accord Healthcare
- Eli Lilly & Co.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Guizhou YiBai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
Report Findings
1) Drivers
- Increasing prevalence of cancer
- Increased demand for cancer drug due to rise in colorectal, prostate, cervical, and breast cancer patients
2) Restraints
- Side effects of drugs
- Stringent government rules and regulations
3) Opportunities
- Investment of various companies in research and development in emerging market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Platinum Based Cancer Drug Market Highlights
2.2. Platinum Based Cancer Drug Market Projection
2.3. Platinum Based Cancer Drug Market Regional Highlights
3. Global Platinum Based Cancer Drug Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Platinum Based Cancer Drug Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Type
3.5.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Application
3.5.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Distribution Channel
3.5.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Platinum Based Cancer Drug Market
4. Platinum Based Cancer Drug Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Platinum Based Cancer Drug Market by Type
5.1. Cisplatin
5.2. Oxaliplatin
5.3. Carboplatin
5.4. Others
6. Global Platinum Based Cancer Drug Market by Application
6.1. Colorectal Cancer
6.2. Ovarian Cancer
6.3. Lung Cancer
6.4. Others
7. Global Platinum Based Cancer Drug Market by Distribution Channel
7.1. Hospital-based Pharmacies
7.2. Retail Pharmacies
7.3. Online Pharmacies
8. Global Platinum Based Cancer Drug Market by Region 2021-2027
8.1. North America
8.1.1. North America Platinum Based Cancer Drug Market by Type
8.1.2. North America Platinum Based Cancer Drug Market by Application
8.1.3. North America Platinum Based Cancer Drug Market by Distribution Channel
8.1.4. North America Platinum Based Cancer Drug Market by Country
8.2. Europe
8.3. Asia-Pacific
8.4. RoW
9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Platinum Based Cancer Drug Market
9.2. Companies Profiled
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y6892p
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220420005961/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PHARMACEUTICAL HEALTH ONCOLOGY
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/20/2022 12:57 PM/DISC: 04/20/2022 12:57 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220420005961/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.